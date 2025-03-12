Islanders have a pair of 2nd-period goals wiped out on goalie interference challenges by the Kings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The New York Islanders had two goals wiped out on coach’s challenges for goaltender interference in…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The New York Islanders had two goals wiped out on coach’s challenges for goaltender interference in the second period of their game at the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night.

Anthony Duclair scoring midway through the second period was successfully taken off the board by LA coach Jim Hiller and his staff when the NHL’s situation room ruled that Simon Holmstrom impaired Kings goalie Darcy Kuemper’s ability to play his position in the crease. That goal would have tied it 80 seconds after Phillip Danault made it 2-1.

Captain Anders Lee scored the Islanders’ first goal of the game. It looked like he had another on the power play with 2:05 left in the second, but that one came back for Lee impeding Kuemper.

The rival New York Rangers were on the winning end of a coach’s challenge for interference at Winnipeg but still lost 2-1 to the Jets.

