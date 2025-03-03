Investec South African Open Championship Par Scores

Saturday
At Durban CC
Durban, South Africa
Purse: $1.5 million
Yardage: 6,780; Par: 72
Final Round
|x-Dylan Naidoo, South Africa
|70-61-71—202
|-14
|Laurie Canter, England
|69-65-68—202
|-14
|Marco Penge, England
|68-67-68—203
|-13
|Darren Fichardt, South Africa
|63-70-71—204
|-12
|Branden Grace, South Africa
|65-68-71—204
|-12
|Christiaan Maas, South Africa
|70-64-70—204
|-12
|Andrea Pavan, Italy
|67-66-72—205
|-11
|Dale Whitnell, England
|72-63-70—205
|-11
|Scott Jamieson, Scotland
|72-66-68—206
|-10
|Shaun Norris, South Africa
|66-64-76—206
|-10
|Sam Bairstow, England
|65-66-76—207
|-9
|Ugo Coussaud, France
|70-68-69—207
|-9
|Joost Luiten, Netherlands
|67-70-70—207
|-9
|Richard Mansell, England
|71-67-69—207
|-9
|Fredrik From, Sweden
|65-67-75—207
|-9
|Todd Clements, England
|66-66-76—208
|-8
|Nathan Kimsey, England
|70-69-69—208
|-8
|Jeong-Weon Ko, France
|68-71-69—208
|-8
|Hao-Tong Li, China
|66-69-73—208
|-8
|Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa
|66-69-73—208
|-8
|Brandon Stone, South Africa
|68-67-73—208
|-8
|Jaco Ahlers, South Africa
|70-67-71—208
|-8
|Jacques Blaauw, South Africa
|69-69-70—208
|-8
|Rhys West, South Africa
|70-64-74—208
|-8
|Thomas Aiken, South Africa
|68-68-73—209
|-7
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez, Spain
|68-67-74—209
|-7
|Alejandro Del Rey, Spain
|74-66-69—209
|-7
|Gavin Green, Malaysia
|70-70-69—209
|-7
|Kazuma Kobori, New Zealand
|67-73-69—209
|-7
|John Parry, England
|66-69-74—209
|-7
|Richie Ramsay, Scotland
|66-70-73—209
|-7
|Kieran Vincent, Zimbabwe
|70-66-73—209
|-7
|Jamie Donaldson, Wales
|68-72-70—210
|-6
|Keith Horne, South Africa
|65-72-73—210
|-6
|Nikhil Rama, South Africa
|68-67-75—210
|-6
|JC Ritchie, South Africa
|69-69-72—210
|-6
|Dean Burmester, South Africa
|69-67-75—211
|-5
|Aaron Cockerill, Canada
|69-71-71—211
|-5
|Jordan Gumberg, United States
|68-70-73—211
|-5
|Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa
|71-68-72—211
|-5
|Troy Merritt, United States
|69-67-75—211
|-5
|Andy Sullivan, England
|71-69-71—211
|-5
|Yurav Premlall, South Africa
|72-68-71—211
|-5
|Lyle Rowe, South Africa
|71-68-72—211
|-5
|Martin Vorster, South Africa
|74-66-71—211
|-5
|Jorge Campillo, Spain
|69-70-73—212
|-4
|George Coetzee, South Africa
|71-69-72—212
|-4
|Manuel Elvira, Spain
|71-68-73—212
|-4
|Joel Girrbach, Switzerland
|68-65-79—212
|-4
|David Ravetto, France
|69-69-74—212
|-4
|Marcel Siem, Germany
|65-70-77—212
|-4
|Rupert Kaminski, South Africa
|74-66-72—212
|-4
|Charl Schwartzel, South Africa
|72-65-75—212
|-4
|Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain
|68-67-78—213
|-3
|Justin Harding, South Africa
|67-69-77—213
|-3
|Richard Sterne, South Africa
|68-72-73—213
|-3
|Michael Hollick, South Africa
|73-66-74—213
|-3
|Matthew Baldwin, England
|71-69-74—214
|-2
|Romain Langasque, France
|69-71-74—214
|-2
|Shubhankar Sharma, India
|66-72-76—214
|-2
|MJ Viljoen, South Africa
|69-67-78—214
|-2
|Luke Jerling, South Africa
|69-71-75—215
|-1
|Dylan Frittelli, South Africa
|69-69-78—216
|E
|Jean Hugo, South Africa
|70-69-77—216
|E
|Maximilian Steinlechner, Austria
|67-72-78—217
|+1
|Callum Tarren, England
|71-69-77—217
|+1
|Freddy Schott, Germany
|70-70-78—218
|+2
|Chris Paisley, England
|74-66-79—219
|+3
|Keelan Van Wyk, South Africa
|69-71-79—219
|+3
