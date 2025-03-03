Investec South African Open Championship Par Scores

Saturday At Durban CC Durban, South Africa Purse: $1.5 million Yardage: 6,780; Par: 72 Final Round x-Dylan Naidoo, South Africa…

Saturday

At Durban CC

Durban, South Africa

Purse: $1.5 million

Yardage: 6,780; Par: 72

Final Round

x-Dylan Naidoo, South Africa 70-61-71—202 -14 Laurie Canter, England 69-65-68—202 -14 Marco Penge, England 68-67-68—203 -13 Darren Fichardt, South Africa 63-70-71—204 -12 Branden Grace, South Africa 65-68-71—204 -12 Christiaan Maas, South Africa 70-64-70—204 -12 Andrea Pavan, Italy 67-66-72—205 -11 Dale Whitnell, England 72-63-70—205 -11 Scott Jamieson, Scotland 72-66-68—206 -10 Shaun Norris, South Africa 66-64-76—206 -10 Sam Bairstow, England 65-66-76—207 -9 Ugo Coussaud, France 70-68-69—207 -9 Joost Luiten, Netherlands 67-70-70—207 -9 Richard Mansell, England 71-67-69—207 -9 Fredrik From, Sweden 65-67-75—207 -9 Todd Clements, England 66-66-76—208 -8 Nathan Kimsey, England 70-69-69—208 -8 Jeong-Weon Ko, France 68-71-69—208 -8 Hao-Tong Li, China 66-69-73—208 -8 Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa 66-69-73—208 -8 Brandon Stone, South Africa 68-67-73—208 -8 Jaco Ahlers, South Africa 70-67-71—208 -8 Jacques Blaauw, South Africa 69-69-70—208 -8 Rhys West, South Africa 70-64-74—208 -8 Thomas Aiken, South Africa 68-68-73—209 -7 Ivan Cantero Gutierrez, Spain 68-67-74—209 -7 Alejandro Del Rey, Spain 74-66-69—209 -7 Gavin Green, Malaysia 70-70-69—209 -7 Kazuma Kobori, New Zealand 67-73-69—209 -7 John Parry, England 66-69-74—209 -7 Richie Ramsay, Scotland 66-70-73—209 -7 Kieran Vincent, Zimbabwe 70-66-73—209 -7 Jamie Donaldson, Wales 68-72-70—210 -6 Keith Horne, South Africa 65-72-73—210 -6 Nikhil Rama, South Africa 68-67-75—210 -6 JC Ritchie, South Africa 69-69-72—210 -6 Dean Burmester, South Africa 69-67-75—211 -5 Aaron Cockerill, Canada 69-71-71—211 -5 Jordan Gumberg, United States 68-70-73—211 -5 Jacques Kruyswijk, South Africa 71-68-72—211 -5 Troy Merritt, United States 69-67-75—211 -5 Andy Sullivan, England 71-69-71—211 -5 Yurav Premlall, South Africa 72-68-71—211 -5 Lyle Rowe, South Africa 71-68-72—211 -5 Martin Vorster, South Africa 74-66-71—211 -5 Jorge Campillo, Spain 69-70-73—212 -4 George Coetzee, South Africa 71-69-72—212 -4 Manuel Elvira, Spain 71-68-73—212 -4 Joel Girrbach, Switzerland 68-65-79—212 -4 David Ravetto, France 69-69-74—212 -4 Marcel Siem, Germany 65-70-77—212 -4 Rupert Kaminski, South Africa 74-66-72—212 -4 Charl Schwartzel, South Africa 72-65-75—212 -4 Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain 68-67-78—213 -3 Justin Harding, South Africa 67-69-77—213 -3 Richard Sterne, South Africa 68-72-73—213 -3 Michael Hollick, South Africa 73-66-74—213 -3 Matthew Baldwin, England 71-69-74—214 -2 Romain Langasque, France 69-71-74—214 -2 Shubhankar Sharma, India 66-72-76—214 -2 MJ Viljoen, South Africa 69-67-78—214 -2 Luke Jerling, South Africa 69-71-75—215 -1 Dylan Frittelli, South Africa 69-69-78—216 E Jean Hugo, South Africa 70-69-77—216 E Maximilian Steinlechner, Austria 67-72-78—217 +1 Callum Tarren, England 71-69-77—217 +1 Freddy Schott, Germany 70-70-78—218 +2 Chris Paisley, England 74-66-79—219 +3 Keelan Van Wyk, South Africa 69-71-79—219 +3

