Injury woes: Hawks without Trae Young and 76ers missing Tyrese Maxey and Paul George

ATLANTA (AP) — The Hawks and 76ers were missing several notable players, including top-scoring point guards Trae Young of Atlanta and Tyrese Maxey of Philadelphia, for Monday night’s game.

Coach Nick Nurse said the 76ers would have only nine players in uniform. The team announced forward Paul George would miss the game and Wednesday night’s game at Toronto with left groin soreness.

Maxey missed his fourth consecutive game. Forward Kelly Oubre Jr., another usual starter, was out with a sprained right ankle.

The Hawks held out Young due to a left calf contusion. Atlanta was also without guard Caris LeVert due to a sprained left middle finger.

Hawks forward Vit Krejci (lumbar fracture) returned for Atlanta after missing 10 games.

Nurse acknowledged injuries have added more difficulty to the season for the 76ers (22-41), who entered the night 11th in the Eastern Conference.

“There’s no denying the disappointment you have and you have to face a lot,” Nurse said before the game. “The losing is hard. Trying to keep it all together is the main thing.”

