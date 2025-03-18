Injured Thuram ruled out of France’s Nations League quarterfinal against Croatia

PARIS (AP) — France striker Marcus Thuram has been ruled out of the Nations League quarterfinal against Croatia because of…

PARIS (AP) — France striker Marcus Thuram has been ruled out of the Nations League quarterfinal against Croatia because of a left ankle injury.

Thuram showed up at France’s training camp on Monday and underwent medical tests that ruled out the Inter Milan forward. Coach Didier Deschamps decided against calling up a replacement for Thuram, the French Football Federation said on Tuesday.

France takes on Croatia in Split on Thursday. The return leg is three days later at the Stade de France.

