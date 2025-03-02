IndyCar Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Results

Sunday At Streets of St. Petersburg St.Petersburg, Fla. Lap length: 1.8 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (8) Alex Palou,…

Sunday

At Streets of St. Petersburg

St.Petersburg, Fla.

Lap length: 1.8 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (8) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 100 laps, Running.

2. (6) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.

3. (10) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.

4. (1) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.

5. (9) Kyle Kirkwood, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.

6. (7) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.

7. (3) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.

8. (5) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.

9. (12) Rinus VeeKay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.

10. (20) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.

11. (23) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.

12. (21) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.

13. (17) David Malukas, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.

14. (19) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.

15. (24) Christian Rasmussen, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.

16. (2) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.

17. (22) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.

18. (15) Kyfinn Simpson, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.

19. (27) Callum Ilott, 100, Running.

20. (18) Robert Shwartzman, 100, Running.

21. (26) Sting Ray Robb, Dallara-Chevrolet, 99, Running.

22. (14) Devlin DeFrancesco, Dallara-Honda, 99, Running.

23. (25) Jacob Abel, 99, Running.

24. (4) Marcus Armstrong, Dallara-Honda, 46, Did not finish.

25. (11) Nolan Siegal, Dallara-Honda, 0, Did not finish.

26. (13) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 0, Did not finish.

27. (16) Louis Foster, 0, Did not finish.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 97.173 mph.

Time of Race: 01:51:08.5118.

Margin of Victory: 2.8669 seconds.

Cautions: 1 for 6 laps.

Lead Changes: 9 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: .

Points: Palou 51, Dixon 41, McLaughlin 36, Newgarden 36, Kirkwood 30, Ericsson 28, Rosenqvist 26, Lundgaard 25, VeeKay 22, Rossi 20.

