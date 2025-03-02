IndyCar Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Results

Sunday
At Streets of St. Petersburg
St.Petersburg, Fla.
Lap length: 1.8 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (8) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 100 laps, Running.
2. (6) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.
3. (10) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.
4. (1) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.
5. (9) Kyle Kirkwood, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.
6. (7) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.
7. (3) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.
8. (5) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.
9. (12) Rinus VeeKay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.
10. (20) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.
11. (23) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.
12. (21) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.
13. (17) David Malukas, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.
14. (19) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.
15. (24) Christian Rasmussen, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.
16. (2) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.
17. (22) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.
18. (15) Kyfinn Simpson, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.
19. (27) Callum Ilott, 100, Running.
20. (18) Robert Shwartzman, 100, Running.
21. (26) Sting Ray Robb, Dallara-Chevrolet, 99, Running.
22. (14) Devlin DeFrancesco, Dallara-Honda, 99, Running.
23. (25) Jacob Abel, 99, Running.
24. (4) Marcus Armstrong, Dallara-Honda, 46, Did not finish.
25. (11) Nolan Siegal, Dallara-Honda, 0, Did not finish.
26. (13) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 0, Did not finish.
27. (16) Louis Foster, 0, Did not finish.
___
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 97.173 mph.
Time of Race: 01:51:08.5118.
Margin of Victory: 2.8669 seconds.
Cautions: 1 for 6 laps.
Lead Changes: 9 among 7 drivers.
Lap Leaders: .
Points: Palou 51, Dixon 41, McLaughlin 36, Newgarden 36, Kirkwood 30, Ericsson 28, Rosenqvist 26, Lundgaard 25, VeeKay 22, Rossi 20.
