IIHF deems Miller ineligible to represent Canada at world championships due to recent stint in China

The International Ice Hockey Federation on Monday deemed forward Hannah Miller ineligible to represent Canada at the upcoming women’s world hockey championships because of her recent playing tenure in China.

According to Hockey Canada, the IIHF cited its rule requiring a two-year break from when the player represented another nation.

The 29-year-old Miller is from North Vancouver, British Columbia, and last represented China at the 2022 Winter Games under the name of Me Li. Now in her second season with the PWHL Toronto Sceptres, Miller previously played for China-based KRS Shenzhen in a five-year stint ending in 2022-23, when the team competed in the Russian women’s pro league.

“We are extremely disappointed to learn that Hannah is not able to compete for Canada at the upcoming world championship,” Team Canada general manager Gina Kingsbury said in a released statement.

“We remained optimistic and believed she had met all the conditions outlined by the IIHF to represent her country, including the two-year timeline around the transfer portal,” added Kingsbury, who also doubles as the Sceptres GM. “Hannah has worked hard this season, earned a spot on our roster and we will look forward to future opportunities for her to wear the Maple Leaf.”

Aside from Miller, the defending champion Canadians could also be without starting goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens, who has yet to be medically cleared after sustaining a lower-body injury playing for the PWHL Montreal Victoire on March 18. The Victoire have since placed her on long-term injured reserve.

Miller, who played college at St. Lawrence, was set to make her international debut with Canada at the 11-day, 10-nation tournament which opens April 9 in the Czech Republic. She was selected to the roster while enjoying a breakout season in which she ranks fourth among PWHL players with 24 points (10 goals, 14 assists) in 26 games.

Canada filled Miller’s roster spot with Sceptres forward Julia Gosling.

Except for being the host country in 2022, China has not competed in women’s world championships since being relegated after the 2010 Winter Games.

