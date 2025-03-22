Ian Glavinovich, teenager Andrew Rick lead Union to 1-0 victory over St. Louis City

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Ian Glavinovich scored his first career goal early, and teenager Andrew Rick made it stand up…

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Ian Glavinovich scored his first career goal early, and teenager Andrew Rick made it stand up for his second career clean sheet in the Philadelphia Union’s 1-0 victory over St. Louis City at Subaru Park on Saturday night in the first meeting between the clubs.

Glavinovich scored with an assist from fellow defender Kai Wagner in the 8th minute to give the Union (4-1-0) the only goal they would need. It was the first start and second appearance for Glavinovich. Wagner leads the league with five assists.

Rick, 19, made his first start of the season in goal for Philadelphia. The 19-year-old saved one shot filling in for starter Andre Blake, who was away on international duty. League scoring leader Tai Baribo — six goals — also missed the match on international duty. Rick allowed 12 goals in six starts last season as a rookie with one shutout.

Ben Lundt made his second start filling in for injured starter Roman Bürki and finished with a career-high nine saves for St. Louis City (2-1-2). Bürki had three consecutive clean sheets before injuring his hand. It was Lundt’s fifth career start and sixth appearance over three seasons. Lundt needed one save to shut out the Seattle Sounders 1-0 last week.

St. Louis City was forced to play a man down from the 66th minute on after midfielder Eduard Löwen was tagged with a second yellow card. His first came in the 55th.

It was the first goal allowed by St. Louis City this season.

Philadelphia’s first-year manager Bradley Carnell led St. Louis City from its inaugural season in 2023 through last season. Olof Mellberg is the new coach in St. Louis.

The Union travel to play Inter Miami on Saturday. St. Louis City will host Austin FC on Sunday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.