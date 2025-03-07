Hurricanes win third straight beating Bruins 3-2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Seth Jarvis scored with 18.6 seconds remaining and the Carolina Hurricanes won their third consecutive game…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Seth Jarvis scored with 18.6 seconds remaining and the Carolina Hurricanes won their third consecutive game by defeating the Boston Bruins 3-2 on Thursday night.

Sebastian Aho and Brent Burns also scored for the Hurricanes, whose last three victories have each come by one goal. Pyotr Kochetkov made 32 saves.

Morgan Geekie scored both goals for the Bruins, who have lost three straight. Joonas Korpisalo made 20 saves.

Jarvis’ winning goal was a reprieve for the Hurricanes, who had a potential go-ahead goal with 1:15 wiped out by video review because of an offsides call.

JETS 4, FLYERS 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Mark Scheifele had a goal and two assists, Kyle Connor added a goal and an assist and Winnipeg snapped a three-game skid by defeating Philadelphia.

Nikolaj Ehlers and Adam Lowry also scored for the Jets, who became the first NHL team to reach 90 points this season. Eric Comrie made 21 saves.

Matvei Michkov scored the lone goal for Philadelphia, which lost for the third time in four games.

Scheifele opened the scoring with a power-play goal on a backhander at 8:32 of the first period. He then assisted on the Jets’ next two goals.

Connor had two points to move into a tie for third in the NHL in scoring. Gabriel Vilardi had three assists.

UTAH 4, RED WINGS 2

DETROIT (AP) — Kevin Stenlund scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and Utah handed Detroit its fourth straight loss.

Stenlund scored his first goal in 24 games, while Dylan Guenther, Nick Schmaltz and Lawson Crouse also scored for Utah, which has won four of its last five games. Karel Vejmelka made 38 saves on the same day he signed to a five-year contract extension.

Dylan Larkin and Jonatan Berggren scored first-period goals for the Red Wings. Alex Lyon stopped 15 shots.

Detroit is 1-4-1 in its last six home games.

PANTHERS 3, BLUE JACKETS 0

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 16 shots for his second shutout in four games and fourth of the season, and the Florida Panthers won their fifth straight, 3-0 over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night.

The win for Bobrovsky was his 423rd, moving the 36-year-old, 14-year veteran into a tie with Tony Esposito for 10th on the NHL’s career list. He did it in 742 games, 144 fewer than Esposito.

Aleksander Barkov assisted on Florida’s first two goals and scored on an empty-netter. Sam Reinhart also had a goal and two assists for the Panthers, and Mackie Samoskevich scored the other goal.

Elvis Merzlikins made 33 saves for the Blue Jackets.

The Panthers got their first two goals on the power play. Reinhart converted in the first period and Samoskevich in the second.

Atlantic Division-leading Florida has won 10 of 12, with Bobrovsky in net for seven of those victories.

LIGHTNING 6, SABRES 5

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jake Guentzel had a hat trick, Oliver Bjorkstrand scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, and Tampa Bay rallied for a victory over Buffalo.

Bjorkstrand scored on a wrist shot with 18:20 remaining, assisted by Nikita Kucherov and Yanni Gourde.

Guentzel scored all three of his goals in the second period and has 32 this season. Nicholas Paul and Darren Raddysh also scored for the Lightning.

Alex Tuch, Tage Thompson, Rasmus Dahlin, Peyton Krebs and John-Jason Peterka scored for the Sabres.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 27 saves for the Lightning. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 20 saves for the Sabres.

PREDATORS 5, KRAKEN 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Filip Forsberg scored two goals and Nashville beat Seattle.

Brady Skjei scored the first of the Predators’ three second-period goals. Forsberg and Michael McCarron also scored in the period, with McCarron’s wrap-around goal making it 4-1 with 9 seconds remaining.

Luke Evangelista also scored for Nashville.

Mikey Eyssimont, Adam Larsson and Jared McCann scored for Seattle.

Juuse Saros made 22 saves for the Predators. Joey Daccord had 29 saves for the Kraken.

STARS 3, FLAMES 2, OT

DALLAS (AP) — Jason Robertson scored twice, including the winner with 42 seconds remaining in overtime, and Dallas erased a two-goal deficit in a victory over Calgary.

Roope Hintz assisted on both of Robertson’s goals to give him 11 in the past four games. He was the first player in franchise history with nine assists in a three-game stretch and has a six-game point streak.

Robertson’s first goal was a tying tally in the third period as the Stars extended their home winning streak to seven games with just their second victory of the season when trailing after two periods. Robertson has a team-leading 27 goals.

Joel Farabee scored on a nifty between-the-legs move early in the first period for Calgary, and Mikael Backlund had an unassisted goal after a scramble in front of the net for a 2-0 lead early in the second.

Wyatt Johnston scored his sixth goal in the past four games and assisted on Robertson’s first goal in Dallas’ 12th victory in 15 games.

Jake Oettinger had 26 saves for Dallas, and Dan Vladar finished with 24 in his 100th career game.

OILERS 3, CANADIENS 2, OT

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Evan Bouchard scored off Connor McDavid’s nifty centering pass after McDavid circled Montreal zone late in overtime to the give Edmonton a victory.

Leon Draisaitl scored his NHL-leading 46th goal and assisted on Bouchard’s goal. Corey Perry also scored and Stuart Skinner made 25 saves. The Oilers had lost six of seven, and the Canadiens had won five in a row.

Cole Caufield scored his 31st for Montreal, and Joel Armia also beat Skinner. Sam Montembeault stopped 29 shots.

AVALANCHE 7, SHARKS 3

DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar had two goals and four assists for the first six-point game by a defenseman in franchise history and Nathan MacKinnon added two goals and three assists to extend his home points streak to 18 games in Colorado’s romp over San Jose.

MacKinnon moved three points away from joining Joe Sakic and Peter Stastny as the only skaters in franchise history to reach 1,000 points.

Jonathan Drouin, Joel Kiviranta and Martin Necas added goals as the Avalanche improved to 4-0 on their six-game homestand. They have won 12 straight against the Sharks, roughing up former Colorado goaltender Alexandar Georgiev in the rout.

In the middle of the game, Colorado added even more offense by trading with the New York Islanders for forward Brock Nelson.

Fabian Zetterlund, Macklin Celebrini and William Eklund scored for the Sharks, who wrapped up a seven-game trip 2-3-2. On Thursday morning, San Jose traded forward Nico Sturm to Florida.

Both teams faced their former goaltender following a Dec. 9 trade that landed Mackenzie Blackwood with Colorado and Georgiev in San Jose.

Blackwood made 32 saves, while Georgiev stopped 25 shots.

