Hurricanes top the Red Wings

DETROIT (AP) — Jordan Martinook had a goal and an assist, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Jordan Staal also scored for Carolina in its third win in four games. Frederik Andersen stopped 24 shots.

Detroit has dropped three in a row and five of seven overall. It was the first game for the Red Wings since a 5-3 loss to Columbus on Saturday at Ohio Stadium.

Elmer Soderblom scored for Detroit midway through the third period. But that was it for the Red Wings against Andersen and the Hurricanes.

Alex Lyon made 28 saves in the loss.

PREDATORS 6, BRUINS 3

BONSTON (AP) — Ryan O’Reilly scored twice and had an assist, Steven Stamkos had a goal and two assists and Nashville picked up a rare road win with a victory over Boston.

Tommy Novak and Jonathan Marchessault also scored for Nashville, which entered the game with an NHL-worst six wins on the road this season. Mark Jankowski added an empty-net goal late in the third period for the Predators.

Nashville goalie Juuse Saros finished with 18 saves as the Predators kept the Bruins from generating any energy from the start.

Charlie Coyle, Jordan Oesterle and Morgan Geekie scored for Boston. David Pastrnak, whose 17-game point streak ended Sunday in a 1-0 shutout at Minnesota, had two assists. Jeremy Swayman had 24 saves for Boston, which lost for the sixth time in seven games.

SHARKS 6, SABRES 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Rookies Will Smith and Macklin Celebrini both scored in San Jose’s four-goal third period as the Sharks pulled away for a win over Buffalo.

Smith, William Eklund, Timothy Liljegren and Tyler Toffoli all had a goal and an assist each as the Sharks won back-to-back games after snapping an 0-5-3 skid with a shootout win at Toronto on Monday night.

Eklund made it a 3-1 game with 17:41 left in the third period with a wrist shot. Shakir Mukhamadullin and Toffoli each got an assist on the goal.

JJ Peterka and Tage Thompson scored for the Sabres.

Alexandar Georgiev made 20 saves for the Sharks. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen had 22 saves for the Sabres.

FLAMES 6, FLYERS 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Connor Zary scored twice and Nazem Kadri had a goal in a 1:52 stretch midway through the first period for a three-goal lead and Calgary beat Philadelphia.

The Flames also defeated the Flyers 6-3 on Oct. 12 in their only other meeting this season.

Yegor Sharangovich, MacKenzie Weegar and Matt Coronato also scored for Calgary. Dustin Wolf made 26 stops.

Noah Cates, Andrei Kuzmenko and Matvei Michkov scored for the Flyers.

The Flyers pulled Samuel Ersson after he gave up three goals on five shots in 9:32 and replaced him with Ivan Fedotov, who finished with 25 saves.

LIGHTNING 6, BLUE JACKETS 2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Victor Hedman scored twice and had three points to lead Tampa Bay to a victory over Columbus.

Nikita Kucherov had a goal and two assists while Jake Guentzel scored twice. Brayden Point and Darren Raddysh each had two assists. Mitchell Chaffee also scored for Tampa Bay.

Jonas Johansson made 31 saves for the win.

Zach Werenski scored both goals for Columbus, which had won four in a row. Elvis Merzlikins finished with 34 saves.

ISLANDERS 3, JETS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Brock Nelson had a goal and an assist and New York took down NHL-leading Winnipeg.

Kyle Palmieri and Ryan Pulock also scored, and Ilya Sorokin finished with 27 saves for New York in its final game before the NHL trade deadline and a three-game west-coast road trip.

Josh Morrissey and Nikolaj Ehlers scored for Winnipeg. Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves, but the Jets dropped their third straight.

Palmieri and Nelson each scored their 20th of the season to give New York a two-goal advantage.

STARS 4, DEVILS 3

DALLAS (AP) — Thomas Harley scored from near the blue line with 4.8 seconds remaining, lifting Dallas to a victory over New Jersey after the Stars squandered a two-goal lead in the third period.

Roope Hintz had a goal and two assists as the Stars won for the 11th time in 14 games while trying to keep pace with Central Division-leading Winnipeg. Hintz has three goals and 11 assists in his last five games.

Wyatt Johnston followed a hat trick with an unassisted goal, and Ilya Lyubushkin scored his first goal of the season for the Stars. Jason Robertson had two assists.

Timo Meier, Nico Hischier and Brett Pesce each scored with a man advantage for the Devils. Meier and Hischier scored on power plays, and Pesce got the tying tally with 4:08 remaining at 6-on-5 during a delayed penalty.

Casey DeSmith made 25 saves in his 11th victory as Jake Oettinger’s backup. Jacob Markstrom had 17 stops for New Jersey in his second game back after missing five weeks with a knee injury.

AVALANCHE 4, PENGUINS 1

DENVER (AP) — Casey Mittelstadt scored the go-ahead goal on a power play with 4:09 remaining, Nathan MacKinnon extended his home point streak to 17 games, and Colorado beat Pittsburgh.

Artturi Lehkonen scored twice, including into an empty net with 1:08 left, and Jack Drury added another empty-netter as the Avalanche moved to 3-0 on their six-game homestand.

Scott Wedgewood was stellar in goal, stopping 32 shots in his first appearance since Feb. 22. Defenseman Ryan Lindgren made his Colorado debut after being acquired from the New York Rangers last weekend.

Rickard Rakell tied the game at 1 when he took advantage of a turnover late in the second period. Alex Nedeljkovic made 21 saves as the Penguins fell to 1-5-1 since the break.

MacKinnon had two assists to give him 992 career points. His good friend and offseason training partner Sidney Crosby also recorded an assist on Rakell’s tying goal to give him 1,662 points.

DUCKS 6, OILERS 2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Mason McTavish had a pair of goals and Jackson LaCombe and Cutter Gauthier each had three assists as Anaheim scored four goals in the final eight minutes of the first period en route to a victory over Edmonton.

Leo Carlsson, Sam Colangelo, Ryan Strome and Alex Killorn also scored for the Ducks who have won two of their last three. Netminder Lukas Dostal made 32 saves.

Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers who have lost six of their last seven.

Calvin Pickard recorded just seven saves on 11 first-period shots in the loss for the Oilers, before being replaced at the start of the second by Stuart Skinner, who made 14 saves.

WILD 4, KRAKEN 3

SEATTLE (AP) — Mats Zuccarello’s goal 8:22 into the second period proved to be the difference in Minnesota’s win over Seattle.

Zuccarello, Frederick Gaudreau and Jared Spurgeon all had a goal and an assist for the Wild, and Filip Gustavsson made 33 saves. Vinnie Hinostroza scored Minnesota’s first goal of the game on the power play.

Zuccarello scored on a snap shot, assisted by Gaudreau and Marcus Johansson, putting the Wild up 4-1.

Brandon Montour and Shane Wright — on the power play — scored late in the second period to pull the Kraken within 4-3. Adam Larsson also scored for Seattle and Joey Daccord had 16 saves.

