Hugo Cuypers scores winner late in 1st half as Fire defeat Toronto 2-1

TORONTO (AP) — Hugo Cuypers scored the go-ahead goal right before halftime and Chris Brady made it stand up for the Chicago Fire in a 2-1 victory over FC Toronto on Saturday.

Cuypers took a pass from rookie defender Leonardo Barroso in the 44th minute and scored for the fourth time this season to give the Fire (2-1-1) a 2-1 lead. It was the first assist for Barroso.

Toronto (0-3-1) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute on a goal by Deandre Kerr. Federico Bernardeschi and Jonathan Osorio both picked up their second assist on Kerr’s first netter of the campaign.

Chicago pulled even in the 30th minute when defender Andrew Gutman took a pass from rookie midfielder Jonathan Bamba and scored his second goal of the season and the 13th of his career. Bamba has three assists in four matches — all starts.

Brady had one save in goal for Chicago, which improved to 13-14-13 all time versus Toronto.

Sean Johnson saved two shots for Toronto.

Toronto travels to play the defending Eastern Conference-champion New York Red Bulls on Saturday in search of its first victory of the season. Chicago travels to play the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday in the second leg of a three-match road trip.

