Hubert Kos leads Texas men to NCAA record 16th swimming and diving championship

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) — Hubert Kos set two NCAA records in winning three individual events to lead the Texas Longhorns men to their record 16th swimming and diving championship on Saturday night.

All of Texas’ championships have come since 1981. The Longhorns won four straight titles from 1988-91 and 2015-18 and added their most recent one in 2021. Texas finished with 490 points, 19 ahead of runner-up California.

Kos set an NCAA record in winning the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 1 minute, 34.21 seconds. Kos won the 100 backstroke on Friday with an NCAA record time of 43.20. He also won the 200 individual medley in 1:37.91 on Thursday.

Rex Maurer had the other individual titles for the Longhorns, winning the 500 freestyle in 4:05.35 on Thursday and the 400 individual medley on Friday in a personal-best 3:34.00.

Josh Liendo of Florida was the 100 freestyle champion, clocking in at 39.99 seconds. Liendo also won the title in the 100 butterfly with a time of 43.06 on Friday.

Indiana’s Zalan Sarkany won the 1,650 freestyle in 14:21.29. The Hoosiers’ Carson Tyler won platform diving with a score of 480.45 after scoring 467.45 on Friday in winning the 3-meter diving event.

Georgia’s Gianluca Urlando won the 200 butterfly in 1:36.43.

Florida ended the meet by winning the 400 medley relay in 2:56.10.

The four-day event was held at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center.

