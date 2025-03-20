Hornets used balanced scoring to beat Knicks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball had 25 points and five Charlotte players scored in double figures as the Hornets…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball had 25 points and five Charlotte players scored in double figures as the Hornets beat the New York Knicks 115-98 Thursday night for their fourth victory in seven games.

Ball added eight assists as teammates Mark Williams (19 points, 14 rebounds), Miles Bridges (15 points, 10 rebounds), DaQuan Jeffries (14 points) and Nick Smith, Jr. (13 points) also reached double figures.

Charlotte snapped a two-game skid that included losses of more than 30 points. The Hornets have lost five games by 30 or more points in the last month.

Charlotte (18-51) took the lead for good late in the first quarter and led by as many as 19 points.

O.G. Anunoby scored 25 points and Karl-Anthony Towns added 24 points, 10 rebounds for the Knicks, who have lost three of their last four games and six of their last nine.

PACERS 10, NETS 99

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored six of his 28 points in overtime and Indiana defeated Brooklyn.

Mathurin added a career-high 16 rebounds for the Pacers. Myles Turner added 23 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks.

Ziaire Williams and D’Angelo Russell each scored 22 points for Brooklyn.

Indiana trailed 52-42 at halftime and outscored the Nets by four points in the third quarter and six in the fourth to force overtime tied at 91.

In overtime, Mathurin shot 2 for 3 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line.

