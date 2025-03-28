Hornets guard LaMelo Ball will miss the rest of the season as he undergoes two procedures

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball won’t play again this season and will have arthroscopic surgery on…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball won’t play again this season and will have arthroscopic surgery on his right ankle as well as a minor procedure on his right wrist.

The team said Friday that Ball is expected to return to full basketball activity within four to six weeks and is expected to make a full recovery.

Ball was the No. 3 pick in the 2020 draft and averaged a career-high 25.2 points, 7.4 assists and 4.9 rebounds in his fifth season.

He is the franchise’s all-time leader in triple-doubles (10) and ranks fifth in franchise history in both 3-pointers (705) and assists (1,710).

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.