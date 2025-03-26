Hornets break ground on 160,000-square foot training and practice facility in downtown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for their new 160,000-square foot downtown training and…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for their new 160,000-square foot downtown training and performance facility.

The Novant Health Performance Center project, which is estimated to cost more than $150 million, includes space for practice, training and recovery, administrative offices, retail, orthopedic and sports medicine care. The facility is expected to be completed in time for the start of the 2026-27 season.

It is located across the street from the Spectrum Center, where the Hornets play their home games.

Designed to provide a best-in-class NBA facility focused on all aspects of player development, health and wellness, the center includes two full-size basketball courts, various areas for strength and conditioning, extensive training, recovery and medical facilities, as well as areas for physical therapy, hydrotherapy, nutrition and sports science. It also will serve as the team’s business operations and administrative offices, housing more than 250 team members that support the franchise.

“We think this is going to be the best practice facility in the league,” Hornets co-owner Rick Schnall said. “It’s going to have facilities that free agents will want to come and play with us, our players will want to stay and be here, and we’ll be able to develop our players into stars over time.”

Among those on hand for the ceremony were former Hornets players Muggsy Bogues and Kemba Walker, the franchise’s all-time leading scorer. Several current players including LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller also attended.

“It always helps when you have the best facilities,” Bogues said.

The Hornets have missed the playoffs for the last eight seasons but are hoping to rebuild under Schnall and co-owner Gabe Plotkin. They hope the new facility will attract more big-time free agents and help get the team back to being competitive.

“The buzz around the league will be that the Hornets are doing it the right way,” coach Charles Lee said. “… When you see that you are doing things the right way it’s attractive and you want to be a part of it.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.