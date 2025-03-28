Hicklen now is a Brewer in name only after Tigers acquire him from Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brewer Hicklen is no longer a Brewer. The outfielder was traded by the Brewers to the Detroit…

The outfielder was traded by the Brewers to the Detroit Tigers on Friday for cash. The move comes a day after he was designated for assignment.

The 29-year-old Hicklen scored a run but went hitless in four plate appearances for Milwaukee last season while appearing in six games. He also hit .246 with 22 homers, 72 RBIs and 44 steals in 115 games with Triple-A Nashville.

When Milwaukee called him up last September, it marked the first time in franchise history that the Brewers’ roster had a player named Brewer.

Hicklen also appeared in six games with the Kansas City Royals in 2022.

