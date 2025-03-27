Hero Indian Open Scores

Thursday At DLF Golf & Country Club New Delhi Purse: $2.5 million Yardage: 7,416; Par: 72 First Round Marcus Armitage,…

Thursday

At DLF Golf & Country Club

New Delhi

Purse: $2.5 million

Yardage: 7,416; Par: 72

First Round

Marcus Armitage, England 33-35—68 Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium 35-33—68 Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 33-35—68 Todd Clements, England 34-35—69 Ugo Coussaud, France 34-35—69 Ross Fisher, England 33-36—69 Matthew Jordan, England 38-31—69 Joost Luiten, Netherlands 33-36—69 Ajeetesh Sandhu, India 33-36—69 Veer Ahlawat, India 36-34—70 Angel Ayora Fanegas, Spain 36-34—70 Aaron Cockerill, Canada 33-37—70 Andreas Halvorsen, Norway 37-33—70 Casey Jarvis, South Africa 35-35—70 Alexander Knappe, Germany 35-35—70 Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, Spain 36-34—70 Troy Merritt, United States 33-37—70 Brandon Stone, South Africa 35-35—70 Ryan Van Velzen, South Africa 35-35—70 Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand 36-35—71 Joshua Berry, England 34-37—71 Jens Dantorp, Sweden 35-36—71 Deon Germishuys, South Africa 34-37—71 Julien Guerrier, France 33-38—71 Benjamin Hebert, France 35-36—71 Jeong-Weon Ko, France 35-36—71 Oliver Lindell, Finland 35-36—71 John Parry, England 36-35—71 Tom Vaillant, France 35-36—71 Matthew Baldwin, England 38-34—72 Gaganjeet Bhullar, India 38-34—72 Lucas Bjerregaard, Denmark 35-37—72 Shiv Chawrasia, India 38-34—72 Om Prakash Chouhan, India 35-37—72 Rhys Enoch, Wales 37-35—72 Ewen Ferguson, Scotland 37-35—72 Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal 35-37—72 Jordan Gumberg, United States 36-36—72 Justin Harding, South Africa 35-37—72 Shiv Kapur, India 35-37—72 Minkyu Kim, South Korea 35-37—72 Frederic Lacroix, France 33-39—72 Francesco Laporta, Italy 34-38—72 Alexander Levy, France 35-37—72 Yannik Paul, Germany 37-35—72 Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland 35-37—72 Kristoffer Reitan, Norway 35-37—72 Jason Scrivener, Australia 35-37—72 Jack Senior, England 34-38—72 Callum Shinkwin, England 34-38—72 Rayhan Thomas, India 36-36—72 Johannes Veerman, United States 38-34—72 Brandon Wu, United States 36-36—72 Sachin Baisoya, India 34-39—73 Shaurya Bhattacharya, India 38-35—73 Alex Fitzpatrick, England 38-35—73 Ryggs Johnston, United States 34-39—73 Nathan Kimsey, England 36-37—73 Guido Migliozzi, Italy 35-38—73 Edoardo Molinari, Italy 37-36—73 Andrea Pavan, Italy 36-37—73 Marco Penge, England 38-35—73 Aman Raj, India 35-38—73 Brandon Robinson-Thompson, England 37-36—73 N Thangaraja, Sri Lanka 38-35—73 Jeff Winther, Denmark 36-37—73 Martin Couvra, France 35-39—74 Joe Dean, England 39-35—74 M Dharma, India 35-39—74 Nacho Elvira, Spain 38-36—74 Gavin Green, Malaysia 36-38—74 Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 38-36—74 Joakim Lagergren, Sweden 36-38—74 Keita Nakajima, Japan 39-35—74 Adrien Saddier, France 37-37—74 Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa 38-36—74 Matthias Schwab, Austria 37-37—74 Richard Sterne, South Africa 37-37—74 Saptak Talwar, India 37-37—74 Jorge Campillo, Spain 38-37—75 Jannik De Bruyn, Germany 37-38—75 Manuel Elvira, Spain 38-37—75 Dan Erickson, United States 36-39—75 Angel Hidalgo, Spain 37-38—75 Calum Hill, Scotland 39-36—75 Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 40-35—75 Richard Mansell, England 36-39—75 Wilco Nienaber, South Africa 39-36—75 Conor Purcell, Ireland 40-35—75 Shubhankar Sharma, India 39-36—75 Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay 37-38—75 Sam Bairstow, England 38-38—76 Austin Bautista, Australia 38-38—76 Daniel Gale, Australia 35-41—76 Daniel Hillier, New Zealand 37-39—76 Jamal Hossain, Bangladesh 35-41—76 Marcel Schneider, Germany 39-37—76 Marcel Siem, Germany 37-39—76 Kartik Singh, United States 36-40—76 Jairaj Singh Sandhu, India 36-40—76 Thomas Aiken, South Africa 33-44—77 Daan Huizing, Netherlands 38-39—77 Kshitij Naveed Kaul, India 42-35—77 Anshul Mishra, India 36-41—77 Joel Moscatel, Spain 39-38—77 Adrian Otaegui, United Arab Emirates 37-40—77 Varun Parikh, India 41-36—77 Benjamin Schmidt, England 38-39—77 Anant Singh Ahlawat, India 37-40—77 Bjorn Akesson, Sweden 40-38—78 Rakshit Dahiya, India 39-39—78 David Ravetto, France 38-40—78 Dhruv Sheoran, India 43-35—78 Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 39-39—78 Shankar Das, India 43-36—79 Romain Langasque, France 35-44—79 Zander Lombard, South Africa 40-39—79 Dale Whitnell, England 38-41—79 Andrew Wilson, England 39-40—79 Manu Gandas, India 43-37—80 Matthew Griffin, Australia 41-39—80 Abhinav Lohan, India 40-40—80 Pierre Pineau, France 39-41—80 Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 39-41—80 Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain 38-43—81 Angad Cheema, India 41-40—81 Joel Girrbach, Switzerland 39-42—81 Mikael Lindberg, Sweden 37-44—81 Udayan Mane, India 43-38—81 Yuvraj Sandhu, India 40-41—81 Harshjeet Singh Sethie, India 41-40—81 Louis Albertse, South Africa 41-41—82 Lachlan Barker, Australia 42-40—82 Benjamin Follett-Smith, Zimbabwe 41-41—82 Frank Kennedy, England 41-41—82 Cameron John, Australia 44-39—83 Shaurya Binu, India 43-41—84 Karan Pratap Singh, India 47-40—87

