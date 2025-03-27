Hero Indian Open Scores

Thursday
At DLF Golf & Country Club
New Delhi
Purse: $2.5 million
Yardage: 7,416; Par: 72
First Round
|Marcus Armitage, England
|33-35—68
|Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium
|35-33—68
|Marcus Kinhult, Sweden
|33-35—68
|Todd Clements, England
|34-35—69
|Ugo Coussaud, France
|34-35—69
|Ross Fisher, England
|33-36—69
|Matthew Jordan, England
|38-31—69
|Joost Luiten, Netherlands
|33-36—69
|Ajeetesh Sandhu, India
|33-36—69
|Veer Ahlawat, India
|36-34—70
|Angel Ayora Fanegas, Spain
|36-34—70
|Aaron Cockerill, Canada
|33-37—70
|Andreas Halvorsen, Norway
|37-33—70
|Casey Jarvis, South Africa
|35-35—70
|Alexander Knappe, Germany
|35-35—70
|Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, Spain
|36-34—70
|Troy Merritt, United States
|33-37—70
|Brandon Stone, South Africa
|35-35—70
|Ryan Van Velzen, South Africa
|35-35—70
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand
|36-35—71
|Joshua Berry, England
|34-37—71
|Jens Dantorp, Sweden
|35-36—71
|Deon Germishuys, South Africa
|34-37—71
|Julien Guerrier, France
|33-38—71
|Benjamin Hebert, France
|35-36—71
|Jeong-Weon Ko, France
|35-36—71
|Oliver Lindell, Finland
|35-36—71
|John Parry, England
|36-35—71
|Tom Vaillant, France
|35-36—71
|Matthew Baldwin, England
|38-34—72
|Gaganjeet Bhullar, India
|38-34—72
|Lucas Bjerregaard, Denmark
|35-37—72
|Shiv Chawrasia, India
|38-34—72
|Om Prakash Chouhan, India
|35-37—72
|Rhys Enoch, Wales
|37-35—72
|Ewen Ferguson, Scotland
|37-35—72
|Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal
|35-37—72
|Jordan Gumberg, United States
|36-36—72
|Justin Harding, South Africa
|35-37—72
|Shiv Kapur, India
|35-37—72
|Minkyu Kim, South Korea
|35-37—72
|Frederic Lacroix, France
|33-39—72
|Francesco Laporta, Italy
|34-38—72
|Alexander Levy, France
|35-37—72
|Yannik Paul, Germany
|37-35—72
|Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland
|35-37—72
|Kristoffer Reitan, Norway
|35-37—72
|Jason Scrivener, Australia
|35-37—72
|Jack Senior, England
|34-38—72
|Callum Shinkwin, England
|34-38—72
|Rayhan Thomas, India
|36-36—72
|Johannes Veerman, United States
|38-34—72
|Brandon Wu, United States
|36-36—72
|Sachin Baisoya, India
|34-39—73
|Shaurya Bhattacharya, India
|38-35—73
|Alex Fitzpatrick, England
|38-35—73
|Ryggs Johnston, United States
|34-39—73
|Nathan Kimsey, England
|36-37—73
|Guido Migliozzi, Italy
|35-38—73
|Edoardo Molinari, Italy
|37-36—73
|Andrea Pavan, Italy
|36-37—73
|Marco Penge, England
|38-35—73
|Aman Raj, India
|35-38—73
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson, England
|37-36—73
|N Thangaraja, Sri Lanka
|38-35—73
|Jeff Winther, Denmark
|36-37—73
|Martin Couvra, France
|35-39—74
|Joe Dean, England
|39-35—74
|M Dharma, India
|35-39—74
|Nacho Elvira, Spain
|38-36—74
|Gavin Green, Malaysia
|36-38—74
|Maximilian Kieffer, Germany
|38-36—74
|Joakim Lagergren, Sweden
|36-38—74
|Keita Nakajima, Japan
|39-35—74
|Adrien Saddier, France
|37-37—74
|Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa
|38-36—74
|Matthias Schwab, Austria
|37-37—74
|Richard Sterne, South Africa
|37-37—74
|Saptak Talwar, India
|37-37—74
|Jorge Campillo, Spain
|38-37—75
|Jannik De Bruyn, Germany
|37-38—75
|Manuel Elvira, Spain
|38-37—75
|Dan Erickson, United States
|36-39—75
|Angel Hidalgo, Spain
|37-38—75
|Calum Hill, Scotland
|39-36—75
|Pablo Larrazabal, Spain
|40-35—75
|Richard Mansell, England
|36-39—75
|Wilco Nienaber, South Africa
|39-36—75
|Conor Purcell, Ireland
|40-35—75
|Shubhankar Sharma, India
|39-36—75
|Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay
|37-38—75
|Sam Bairstow, England
|38-38—76
|Austin Bautista, Australia
|38-38—76
|Daniel Gale, Australia
|35-41—76
|Daniel Hillier, New Zealand
|37-39—76
|Jamal Hossain, Bangladesh
|35-41—76
|Marcel Schneider, Germany
|39-37—76
|Marcel Siem, Germany
|37-39—76
|Kartik Singh, United States
|36-40—76
|Jairaj Singh Sandhu, India
|36-40—76
|Thomas Aiken, South Africa
|33-44—77
|Daan Huizing, Netherlands
|38-39—77
|Kshitij Naveed Kaul, India
|42-35—77
|Anshul Mishra, India
|36-41—77
|Joel Moscatel, Spain
|39-38—77
|Adrian Otaegui, United Arab Emirates
|37-40—77
|Varun Parikh, India
|41-36—77
|Benjamin Schmidt, England
|38-39—77
|Anant Singh Ahlawat, India
|37-40—77
|Bjorn Akesson, Sweden
|40-38—78
|Rakshit Dahiya, India
|39-39—78
|David Ravetto, France
|38-40—78
|Dhruv Sheoran, India
|43-35—78
|Bernd Wiesberger, Austria
|39-39—78
|Shankar Das, India
|43-36—79
|Romain Langasque, France
|35-44—79
|Zander Lombard, South Africa
|40-39—79
|Dale Whitnell, England
|38-41—79
|Andrew Wilson, England
|39-40—79
|Manu Gandas, India
|43-37—80
|Matthew Griffin, Australia
|41-39—80
|Abhinav Lohan, India
|40-40—80
|Pierre Pineau, France
|39-41—80
|Darius Van Driel, Netherlands
|39-41—80
|Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain
|38-43—81
|Angad Cheema, India
|41-40—81
|Joel Girrbach, Switzerland
|39-42—81
|Mikael Lindberg, Sweden
|37-44—81
|Udayan Mane, India
|43-38—81
|Yuvraj Sandhu, India
|40-41—81
|Harshjeet Singh Sethie, India
|41-40—81
|Louis Albertse, South Africa
|41-41—82
|Lachlan Barker, Australia
|42-40—82
|Benjamin Follett-Smith, Zimbabwe
|41-41—82
|Frank Kennedy, England
|41-41—82
|Cameron John, Australia
|44-39—83
|Shaurya Binu, India
|43-41—84
|Karan Pratap Singh, India
|47-40—87
