Hero Indian Open Scores

The Associated Press

March 27, 2025, 9:34 AM

Thursday

At DLF Golf & Country Club

New Delhi

Purse: $2.5 million

Yardage: 7,416; Par: 72

First Round

Marcus Armitage, England 33-35—68
Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium 35-33—68
Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 33-35—68
Todd Clements, England 34-35—69
Ugo Coussaud, France 34-35—69
Ross Fisher, England 33-36—69
Matthew Jordan, England 38-31—69
Joost Luiten, Netherlands 33-36—69
Ajeetesh Sandhu, India 33-36—69
Veer Ahlawat, India 36-34—70
Angel Ayora Fanegas, Spain 36-34—70
Aaron Cockerill, Canada 33-37—70
Andreas Halvorsen, Norway 37-33—70
Casey Jarvis, South Africa 35-35—70
Alexander Knappe, Germany 35-35—70
Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, Spain 36-34—70
Troy Merritt, United States 33-37—70
Brandon Stone, South Africa 35-35—70
Ryan Van Velzen, South Africa 35-35—70
Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand 36-35—71
Joshua Berry, England 34-37—71
Jens Dantorp, Sweden 35-36—71
Deon Germishuys, South Africa 34-37—71
Julien Guerrier, France 33-38—71
Benjamin Hebert, France 35-36—71
Jeong-Weon Ko, France 35-36—71
Oliver Lindell, Finland 35-36—71
John Parry, England 36-35—71
Tom Vaillant, France 35-36—71
Matthew Baldwin, England 38-34—72
Gaganjeet Bhullar, India 38-34—72
Lucas Bjerregaard, Denmark 35-37—72
Shiv Chawrasia, India 38-34—72
Om Prakash Chouhan, India 35-37—72
Rhys Enoch, Wales 37-35—72
Ewen Ferguson, Scotland 37-35—72
Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal 35-37—72
Jordan Gumberg, United States 36-36—72
Justin Harding, South Africa 35-37—72
Shiv Kapur, India 35-37—72
Minkyu Kim, South Korea 35-37—72
Frederic Lacroix, France 33-39—72
Francesco Laporta, Italy 34-38—72
Alexander Levy, France 35-37—72
Yannik Paul, Germany 37-35—72
Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland 35-37—72
Kristoffer Reitan, Norway 35-37—72
Jason Scrivener, Australia 35-37—72
Jack Senior, England 34-38—72
Callum Shinkwin, England 34-38—72
Rayhan Thomas, India 36-36—72
Johannes Veerman, United States 38-34—72
Brandon Wu, United States 36-36—72
Sachin Baisoya, India 34-39—73
Shaurya Bhattacharya, India 38-35—73
Alex Fitzpatrick, England 38-35—73
Ryggs Johnston, United States 34-39—73
Nathan Kimsey, England 36-37—73
Guido Migliozzi, Italy 35-38—73
Edoardo Molinari, Italy 37-36—73
Andrea Pavan, Italy 36-37—73
Marco Penge, England 38-35—73
Aman Raj, India 35-38—73
Brandon Robinson-Thompson, England 37-36—73
N Thangaraja, Sri Lanka 38-35—73
Jeff Winther, Denmark 36-37—73
Martin Couvra, France 35-39—74
Joe Dean, England 39-35—74
M Dharma, India 35-39—74
Nacho Elvira, Spain 38-36—74
Gavin Green, Malaysia 36-38—74
Maximilian Kieffer, Germany 38-36—74
Joakim Lagergren, Sweden 36-38—74
Keita Nakajima, Japan 39-35—74
Adrien Saddier, France 37-37—74
Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa 38-36—74
Matthias Schwab, Austria 37-37—74
Richard Sterne, South Africa 37-37—74
Saptak Talwar, India 37-37—74
Jorge Campillo, Spain 38-37—75
Jannik De Bruyn, Germany 37-38—75
Manuel Elvira, Spain 38-37—75
Dan Erickson, United States 36-39—75
Angel Hidalgo, Spain 37-38—75
Calum Hill, Scotland 39-36—75
Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 40-35—75
Richard Mansell, England 36-39—75
Wilco Nienaber, South Africa 39-36—75
Conor Purcell, Ireland 40-35—75
Shubhankar Sharma, India 39-36—75
Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay 37-38—75
Sam Bairstow, England 38-38—76
Austin Bautista, Australia 38-38—76
Daniel Gale, Australia 35-41—76
Daniel Hillier, New Zealand 37-39—76
Jamal Hossain, Bangladesh 35-41—76
Marcel Schneider, Germany 39-37—76
Marcel Siem, Germany 37-39—76
Kartik Singh, United States 36-40—76
Jairaj Singh Sandhu, India 36-40—76
Thomas Aiken, South Africa 33-44—77
Daan Huizing, Netherlands 38-39—77
Kshitij Naveed Kaul, India 42-35—77
Anshul Mishra, India 36-41—77
Joel Moscatel, Spain 39-38—77
Adrian Otaegui, United Arab Emirates 37-40—77
Varun Parikh, India 41-36—77
Benjamin Schmidt, England 38-39—77
Anant Singh Ahlawat, India 37-40—77
Bjorn Akesson, Sweden 40-38—78
Rakshit Dahiya, India 39-39—78
David Ravetto, France 38-40—78
Dhruv Sheoran, India 43-35—78
Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 39-39—78
Shankar Das, India 43-36—79
Romain Langasque, France 35-44—79
Zander Lombard, South Africa 40-39—79
Dale Whitnell, England 38-41—79
Andrew Wilson, England 39-40—79
Manu Gandas, India 43-37—80
Matthew Griffin, Australia 41-39—80
Abhinav Lohan, India 40-40—80
Pierre Pineau, France 39-41—80
Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 39-41—80
Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain 38-43—81
Angad Cheema, India 41-40—81
Joel Girrbach, Switzerland 39-42—81
Mikael Lindberg, Sweden 37-44—81
Udayan Mane, India 43-38—81
Yuvraj Sandhu, India 40-41—81
Harshjeet Singh Sethie, India 41-40—81
Louis Albertse, South Africa 41-41—82
Lachlan Barker, Australia 42-40—82
Benjamin Follett-Smith, Zimbabwe 41-41—82
Frank Kennedy, England 41-41—82
Cameron John, Australia 44-39—83
Shaurya Binu, India 43-41—84
Karan Pratap Singh, India 47-40—87

