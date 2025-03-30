Haaland hurts ankle in Man City’s win in FA Cup. Guardiola unsure about severity of injury

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Erling Haaland was substituted with an ankle injury in the 60th minute of Manchester City’s FA…

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Erling Haaland was substituted with an ankle injury in the 60th minute of Manchester City’s FA Cup quarterfinal match against Bournemouth on Sunday.

The Norway striker hurt his left ankle after Bournemouth right back Lewis Cook landed awkwardly on him in a 56th-minute tackle.

Haaland received treatment, came back on, but soon fell to the ground in pain and had to be substituted.

Man City manager Pep Guardiola was unsure about the severity of Haaland’s injury, saying: “I don’t know yet, we’ll have to see.”

The score was 1-1 when Haaland went off, having scored City’s equalizer after having a penalty saved in the first half.

City went on to win 2-1 and advance to the semifinals for a seventh straight season.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.