Guardiola has already made his first selection call for next month’s FA Cup semifinal

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola might have already made his first selection call for next month’s FA Cup semifinal against Nottingham Forest.

After his game-changing impact as a second-half substitute in the 2-1 win at Bournemouth in the quarterfinals on Sunday, Nico O’Reilly — a 20-year-old who rarely plays in the first team — could have sewn up his starting place for the match at Wembley Stadium next month.

O’Reilly, a central midfielder, was brought on at halftime and played out of position at left back yet set up both of City’s goals in its come-from-behind win at Vitality Stadium. That came after scoring two goals in the last 16 as City rallied to beat second-tier Plymouth 3-1.

“Two goals, two assists — that’s why he’s going to play against Nottingham,” Guardiola, who was seen talking to O’Reilly on the field after the final whistle, said with a smile.

While it remains to be seen if Guardiola sticks to his word, the Spanish coach also reserved special praise for his old guard.

Midfielders Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Mateo Kovacic and Ilkay Gundogan — players in their 30s who potentially might be on their way out at City — guided City to victory with assured second-half displays.

“It was the senior players, the legendary players that give the most incredible things in the club who made a step up again,” Guardiola said.

“I need these types of players against a team I thought we need a lot of ball (against).”

City will play for the seventh straight season in the semifinals, which take place across the weekend of April 26-27.

