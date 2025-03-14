Goalkeeping mistake helps St Pauli to rare home win over Hoffenheim

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — St. Pauli won for the first time in seven games after a Noah Weißhaupt goal gave…

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — St. Pauli won for the first time in seven games after a Noah Weißhaupt goal gave the Hamburg side a 1-0 victory over Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Friday.

St. Pauli moved five points clear of the relegation zone after a rare home win.

Weißhaupt scored but Philipp Treu did the hard work, seizing on a poor pass out from goalkeeper Oliver Baumann before neatly lifting it over the stranded goalie and feeding it sideways for Weißhaupt to score into the empty net.

St. Pauli completed a double over Hoffenheim, which was in 13th, one point above St. Pauli.

