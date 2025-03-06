Gil sidelined for at least 3 months, Stanton gets more elbow injections, LeMahieu out a few weeks

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Yankees pitcher Luis Gil will be sidelined for at least three months because of his lat…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Yankees pitcher Luis Gil will be sidelined for at least three months because of his lat strain and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton would have surgery on his elbows only as a last resort, according to general manager Brian Cashman.

Infielder DJ LeMahieu told reporters Thursday he has a grade 1 or 2 left calf strain and will be sidelined for several weeks in his fifth straight injury-hampered season.

Gil, the reigning AL Rookie of the Year, cut short a bullpen session last Friday because of tightness in his pitching shoulder and the 26-year-old right-hander went to New York for a second MRI that revealed a high-grade lat strain.

“As long as we handle it right, we’ll get him back sometime in the summer,” Cashman said. ”But he’s going to be down for a long time, obviously. Being a starter, he’s got six weeks minimum of no throw and obviously it could be longer if it takes longer. They’ll reimage and re-MRI it and see where he’s at during that rest period. So, is it six, is it going to be seven weeks, is it eight weeks, whatever, and then we’ll get him going, and then he’s got to go through flat-ground throwing program and obviously bullpens and then rehab games, so you’re talking three months.”

Gil was 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA in 29 starts last year, striking out 171 and walking a major league-high 77 in 151 2/3 innings. Marcus Stroman likely will replace him in a starting rotation that includes Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, Carlos Rodón and Clarke Schmidt.

Stanton said on Feb. 17 after reporting to camp that he had not swung a bat in three or four weeks because of elbow pain. The Yankees said he has been in New York, where he received a second round of platelet-rich plasma injections in both of his elbows.

Cashman said he expected Stanton to return to Tampa by the weekend.

“We’ll clearly look forward to getting him back at some point but obviously in the near term that won’t be the case,” Cashman said.

Surgery is not yet being contemplated for the 35-year-old designated hitter, a five-time All-Star.

“It’d be a last resort,” Cashman said. “I can’t rule out a surgery but I know it’s not recommended in the front end of this thing but obviously if you have a number of different failed attempts, then obviously you start looking at different ways of intervention.”

Stanton hit .233 with 27 homers and 72 RBIs while playing 114 games last year, his season interrupted by a strained left hamstring that sidelined him between June 22 and July 29. Stanton batted .273 with seven homers and 16 RBIs in the postseason.

He signed a then-record $325 million, 13-year contract with the Marlins ahead of the 2015 season and had 59 homers and 132 RBIs in 2017, winning the NL MVP award. He was acquired by the Yankees that December and hit 38 homers with 100 RBIs in his first season with New York.

He missed 266 of 708 games over the next five seasons because of a series of injuries that included strains of right biceps, right knee, left hamstring (twice) and left quadriceps along with right ankle inflammation and left Achilles tendinitis.

LeMahieu was hurt Saturday in his first spring training game of the year.

“I don’t have the exact result of the MRI yet,” Cashman said.

The 36-year-old LeMahieu ended last season on the injured list because of his right hip. He didn’t make his season debut until May 28 after fracturing his right foot on a foul ball in spring training.

Those injuries limited the three-time All-Star and two-time batting champion to just 67 games last season where he hit a career-worst .204 with just two homers and 26 RBIs.

LeMahieu has two years remaining in a $90 million, six-year contract.

