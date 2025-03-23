Giants outfielder Jerar Encarnación to undergo surgery on his broken left hand

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Giants outfielder Jerar Encarnación will undergo surgery on his broken left hand Monday. The…

The team announced Sunday that Dr. Steven Shin in Los Angeles would perform the procedure and a timetable for Encarnación’s return would be determined after surgery.

Encarnación broke the bone in his left hand while attempting a diving catch Friday. He batted .302 with two home runs and 14 RBIs in spring training after hitting .248 with five homers and 19 RBIs in 113 at-bats in 2024.

The Dominican Republic native made his major league debut with Miami in 2022. He signed with San Francisco as a free agent last May.

