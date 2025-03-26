Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard will miss Bucks’ game at Denver

DENVER (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks won’t have either Giannis Antetokounmpo or Damian Lillard available for their Wednesday night game…

DENVER (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks won’t have either Giannis Antetokounmpo or Damian Lillard available for their Wednesday night game against the Denver Nuggets.

The Bucks announced Wednesday that Antetokounmpo wouldn’t be available because of a sprained left foot. That comes one day after the Bucks revealed that Lillard has deep vein thrombosis in his right calf and is taking blood-thinning medication. Thrombosis is the formation of a blood clot inside a blood vessel.

Lillard will miss a fourth straight game Wednesday. The Bucks haven’t offered a date for the seven-time all-NBA guard’s potential return.

Antetokounmpo had played in each of the four previous games on the Bucks’ five-game trip. The two-time MVP ranks second in the NBA in scoring (30.2) and sixth in rebounding (12.0).

Lillard ranks 10th in assists (7.1) and 11th in scoring (24.9).

