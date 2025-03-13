Germany summons Inter Milan’s Yann Bisseck for Nations League games against Italy

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany is bringing in some local knowledge for its Nations League quarterfinal against Italy. Germany coach…

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany is bringing in some local knowledge for its Nations League quarterfinal against Italy.

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann gave a first senior call-up on Thursday to Inter Milan defender Yann Bisseck, who plays his club games at the San Siro, where Italy hosts Germany for the first leg on March 20.

Bisseck is having a solid season for Inter, where he’s played 29 games across all competitions. He started in Inter’s 2-1 Champions League win over Feyenoord on Tuesday. The center back was one of the youngest Bundesliga players in history at the age of 16 for Cologne in 2017 but has spent much of his career since then outside of Germany.

Nagelsmann has recalled eight players to his 23-player squad, including Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka, who last played for Germany in November 2023, and Dortmund winger Karim Adeyemi, who was last in the squad for the 2022 World Cup.

The second leg is in Dortmund on March 23.

___

Germany:

Goalkeepers: Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim), Alexander Nübel (Stuttgart), Stefan Ortega (Manchester City)

Defenders: Yann Bisseck (Inter Milan), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Robin Koch (Eintracht Frankfurt), Maximilian Mittelstädt (Stuttgart), David Raum (Leipzig), Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen)

Midfielders: Karim Adeyemi (Dortmund), Nadiem Amiri (Mainz), Robert Andrich (Leverkusen), Leon Goretzka (Bayern), Pascal Gross (Dortmund), Jamie Leweling (Stuttgart), Jamal Musiala (Bayern), Leroy Sané (Bayern), Angelo Stiller (Stuttgart)

Forwards: Jonathan Burkardt (Mainz), Tim Kleindienst (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Deniz Undav (Stuttgart)

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.