Georgia winger Akaki Tabutsadze reaches 50 tries in test rugby

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Georgia winger Akaki Tabutsadze became the seventh man in international rugby history to score 50 tries after bagging three in the Rugby Europe Championship final on Sunday.

Tabutsadze is the first man in nearly 12 years to reach the milestone, after South Africa’s Bryan Habana, who would eventually retire with 67 tries, two shy of the record held by Japan’s Daisuke Ohata.

Nicknamed “The Bullet,” Tabutsadze’s strike rate is an incredible 50 tries in 51 tests, and he’s only 27.

Georgia beat Spain 46-28 in the final, winning an eighth straight REC title and 14th in 15 years.

