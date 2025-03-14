GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= SDHSAA Class A State Playoffs= Consolation Semifinal= Mobridge-Pollock 50, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 40 Sioux Valley 56, Wagner 46…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

SDHSAA Class A State Playoffs=

Consolation Semifinal=

Mobridge-Pollock 50, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 40

Sioux Valley 56, Wagner 46

SDHSAA Class AA State Playoffs=

Consolation Semifinal=

Mitchell 48, T F Riggs High School 38

Spearfish 61, Sioux Falls Jefferson 54

SDHSAA Class B State Playoffs=

Consolation Semifinal=

Lyman 57, Harding County 48

Parkston 56, Deubrook 52

Semifinal=

Bennett County 44, Centerville 41

