Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press

March 14, 2025, 9:35 PM

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

SDHSAA Class A State Playoffs=

Consolation Semifinal=

Mobridge-Pollock 50, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 40

Sioux Valley 56, Wagner 46

SDHSAA Class AA State Playoffs=

Consolation Semifinal=

Mitchell 48, T F Riggs High School 38

Spearfish 61, Sioux Falls Jefferson 54

SDHSAA Class B State Playoffs=

Consolation Semifinal=

Lyman 57, Harding County 48

Parkston 56, Deubrook 52

Semifinal=

Bennett County 44, Centerville 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

