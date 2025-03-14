GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
SDHSAA Class A State Playoffs=
Consolation Semifinal=
Mobridge-Pollock 50, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 40
Sioux Valley 56, Wagner 46
SDHSAA Class AA State Playoffs=
Consolation Semifinal=
Mitchell 48, T F Riggs High School 38
Spearfish 61, Sioux Falls Jefferson 54
SDHSAA Class B State Playoffs=
Consolation Semifinal=
Lyman 57, Harding County 48
Parkston 56, Deubrook 52
Semifinal=
Bennett County 44, Centerville 41
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
