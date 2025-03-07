GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OSAA State Championship=
Class 3A=
Consolation Quarterfinal=
Burns 57, Taft 55
Cascade Christian 63, Coquille 41
Semifinal=
Amity 52, Jefferson 43
Vale 60, Banks 33
Class 2A=
Consolation Semifinal=
Central Linn 45, Knappa 34
East Linn Christian 46, Stanfield 37
Semifinal=
Salem Academy 43, Bandon 34
Western Christian High School 54, Weston-McEwen 27
Class 1A=
Semifinal=
Union 54, Jordan Valley 42
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
