GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OSAA State Championship=

Class 3A=

Consolation Quarterfinal=

Burns 57, Taft 55

Cascade Christian 63, Coquille 41

Semifinal=

Amity 52, Jefferson 43

Vale 60, Banks 33

Class 2A=

Consolation Semifinal=

Central Linn 45, Knappa 34

East Linn Christian 46, Stanfield 37

Semifinal=

Salem Academy 43, Bandon 34

Western Christian High School 54, Weston-McEwen 27

Class 1A=

Semifinal=

Union 54, Jordan Valley 42

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

