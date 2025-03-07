French soccer makes special matchday jerseys to mark International Women’s Day

PARIS (AP) — Every player in the top two divisions of men’s soccer in France will have “WO=MAN” written on…

PARIS (AP) — Every player in the top two divisions of men’s soccer in France will have “WO=MAN” written on the back of their jerseys instead of their names this weekend.

The French league initiative, centered around International Women’s Day on Saturday, started on Friday with Toulouse’s home game against Monaco, which finished 1-1. The initiative was continuing on Saturday and Sunday with the other teams in Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 as part of the league’s fight against sexism.

“The message resonates as a strong statement,” the LFP said in a statement. “Highlighting the importance of gender equality, not only on the field, but also in the stands.”

LED panels around the pitches will display “WO=MAN” at all games and official match balls have the motto written on them. Match broadcasters DAZN and beIN SPORTS will raise awareness with halftime messages.

Making stadiums safer for women

The French league has been working all season to make stadiums safer for women in conjunction with three organizations — The Foundation for Inclusive Sport, Her Game Too and Colossus with feet of Clay — and with six pilot clubs: Toulouse, Rennes and Auxerre in Ligue 1 and Metz, Paris FC and Troyes in Ligue 2.

Among the measures in place are a system for reporting sexual and gender-based violence and a support and protection procedure in case of incidents, including post-incident monitoring.

Anoush Morel, the director of Her Game Too in France, has liaised with clubs to have female ambassadors inside stadiums on matchdays, when they help to promote inclusivity, equality and diversity.

“We create a supportive atmosphere for all fans and raise awareness of the campaign through fan engagement, social media, and community outreach,” Morel told The Associated Press. “We also make sure that safe zones are ready (in stadiums).”

Her Game Too has seven ambassadors in Ligue 1 and three in Ligue 2. They wear visible pins and distribute flyers.

Morel knows what a distressing matchday experience feels like. In April last year, she and other female Paris Saint-Germain supporters endured “abusive” body searches while entering Barcelona’s stadium for a Champions League match.

“We work to ensure that football matches are a safe and welcoming environment for all fans, especially women,” Morel told The AP. “Sexism and abuse are not tolerated.”

Government backs project

Lise Ducrocq, the LFP communications and corporate brand manager, first came up with the WO=MAN motto.

“It’s very inspiring to be part of such a big project led by a woman,” Morel said. “All the clubs were very excited.”

French sports minister Marie Barsacq attended the game and held up the jersey, surrounded by girls.

“It’s a great project to encourage (female) spectators to come,” Barsacq told DAZN. “We need women and men to go to stadiums together.”

Jerseys worn by the players will be sold from Monday with profits going to the three partner organizations working with LFP. Match balls will be signed and auctioned on Ligue 1’s digital platforms.

Ligue 2 side Red Star, which plays in the Paris suburbs, went a step further with another message: “TRUST’Her” on the front of the jersey for Friday night’s game against Amiens.

Elsewhere, French supermarket chain Intermarché and the French Football Federation are continuing to promote amateur women’s soccer at grassroots level. Their program is called “Sensationnelles,” a play on words combining Sensational and “Elles” (the feminine pronoun for ‘they’).

Soccer presenter Laure Boulleau and former international lineswoman Manuela Nicolosi are involved in it. Nicolosi was part of a trio of female officials for a Ligue 1 game in 2023, along with trailblazing referee Stéphanie Frappart and lineswoman Élodie Coppola. ___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.