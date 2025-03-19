French soccer federation and Mbappé send support to Fofana after online racist abuse

PARIS (AP) — The French soccer federation has condemned the racist abuse directed at Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana after the…

PARIS (AP) — The French soccer federation has condemned the racist abuse directed at Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana after the Premier League team’s loss at Arsenal.

The governing body said Wednesday the online attacks “are unacceptable” and called for the abusers to be prosecuted and sanctioned.

“I want to assure Wesley of my full support,” federation president Philippe Diallo said. “On the pitch as elsewhere, racism is intolerable. It must be fought and punished.”

Fofana, a 24-year-old Marseille native, used his Instagram stories to highlight the messages he was sent on the platform after Sunday’s 1-0 loss at Emirates Stadium. They included racist words and monkey emojis.

Chelsea said it was “appalled and disgusted” by the rise in online abuse toward its players.

Fofana started the match and was substituted after 86 minutes.

France captain Kylian Mbappé said he is worried things are not changing in soccer when it comes to such abuse.

“Unfortunately, we are turning around in circles because nothing is moving forward. Nothing is changing,” Mbappé said Wednesday at a pre-match news conference ahead of France’s Nations League quarterfinal against Croatia. “It’s hard to tell yourself that in 2025 we are going back to square one each time.”

Mbappé said the whole France team was behind Fofana.

“I haven’t had Wesley on the phone yet, but what I can tell him is that I support him and so does all the team,” he said. “We are all with him during this difficult period. They are not just words. If he needs anything we are here for him.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.