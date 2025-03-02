Frederick Gaudreau and Filip Gustavsson shine as Wild beat Bruins 1-0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Frederick Gaudreau scored the game’s only goal and Filip Gustavsson stopped 28 shots as the…

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Frederick Gaudreau scored the game’s only goal and Filip Gustavsson stopped 28 shots as the Minnesota Wild beat the Boston Bruins 1-0 on Sunday.

Gustavsson posted his fourth shutout of the season, his first since Jan. 4 against Carolina. The Wild snapped a three-game losing streak.

Jeremy Swayman made 21 saves as the Bruins lost for the sixth time in seven games.

Gaudreau got Minnesota on the board at 5:01 of the second period when he set up in front of the net and redirected Marcus Johansson’s shot from the high slot past Swayman.

Takeaways

Bruins: Boston played without captain and second-leading scorer Brad Marchand, who left with an upper-body injury in Saturday’s victory over Pittsburgh. The team did not share a timeline for Marchand’s return, but it can’t come soon enough for a Bruins squad in a tough battle for a playoff spot.

Wild: Minnesota’s offense also continued to struggle with superstar Kirill Kaprizov among its many injured players. But the Wild’s penalty kill went 2 for 2 and the defense kept Boston from creating many quality scoring opportunities.

Key moment

The Bruins pulled Swayman with 1:44 to go, but the Wild were able to run out the clock without allowing a tying goal.

Key stat

Boston’s David Pastrnak saw his 17-game point streak snapped in the shutout.

Up next

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, when the Bruins host Nashville and the Wild visit Seattle.

