France wins Six Nations after beating Scotland with record flourish

PARIS (AP) — France saw off a resilient Scotland 35-16 and clinched the Six Nations title with a tournament-try record on Saturday.

Coach Fabien Galthié’s side needed only a victory at chilly Stade de France to ensure a first title since 2022. The bonus-point win helped Les Tricolores finish one point above England, which hammered Wales 68-14 with 10 tries.

“We have shed this weight,” said a relieved Galthié, who was also coach three years ago. “We share our joy and the pleasure with the French people.”

France scored four tries to set a tournament record with 30, one more than England in 2001.

The final score was far more comfortable than the first half.

French indiscipline led to two sin-bins — one of which could have been a red for a lunging headbutt — and almost cost a try on the buzzer.

Scotland started the second half only 16-13 down and with an extra player for a few minutes, but managed just one penalty from flyhalf Finn Russell in the entire period.

The match turned following careless play from Russell, who tried a no-look pass from the back of his hand, resulting in a counterattack try in the 43rd minute.

Galloping flyhalf Romain Ntamack sent Louis Bielle-Biarrey into the left corner for his eighth try of the tournament. He equalled the record of England’s Cyril Lowe in 1914 and Scotland’s Ian Smith in 1925 when the tournament was the Five Nations.

“I’m very happy,” Bielle-Biarrey said. “But I’m more happy that we won the match.”

France took control and fullback Thomas Ramos converted his own try near the hour mark. Ramos scored 20 points to move onto 450 overall and overtake Frédéric Michalak (436) as his country’s all-time leading scorer.

With the pressure off, Gaël Fickou set up midfield partner Yoram Moefana for his second try to make it 35-16 and start the celebrations.

Injured captain Antoine Dupont joined his teammates on the field, walking on crutches after rupturing cruciate ligaments in his right knee last weekend against Ireland.

“He was hurting physically and also mentally this week,” scrumhalf Maxime Lucu said. “We won it for him.”

Standing in as captain, No. 8 Grégory Alldritt also dedicated the win to Dupont.

“All we wanted to see tonight was Antoine lifting the trophy and that’s done,” he said.

It was a gritty start against the determined Scots.

Flanker Jamie Ritchie was sin-binned in the 12th minute for collapsing a maul and France punished the error.

On his 50th Six Nations appearance, Fickou broke through and passed inside to his midfield partner Moefana for a converted try.

Then, a reckless moment from hooker Peato Mauvaka saw him sin-binned midway through the first half for lunging with his head at scrumhalf Ben White when they were on the ground. Ramos had actually pushed White onto him.

The decision went to a bunker review as Russell’s penalty got Scotland on the board. Ramos replied from in front of the posts and there was relief in the crowd when Mauvaka’s blatant foul was not upgraded to a red card.

But the Scots still punished the French sin-bin, with Russell neatly setting up right winger Darcy Graham and then converting.

With French nerves fraying, prop Jean-Baptiste Gros was sin-binned late in the first half and Russell drew the sides level, before Ramos slotted over again in tit-for-tat play.

“It was hard to win the competition against a team playing so freely,” Galthié said. “They played without pressure and were enjoying themselves.”

Scotland’s running game troubled France.

Fullback Blair Kinghorn galloped from inside his half and deep into France’s camp, leading to a try from center Tom Jordan in the right corner with seconds remaining in the half.

But it was ruled out following a video review because Kinghorn touched out of bounds.

Three-way title tussle

Defending champion Ireland and England both won earlier to put some pressure on record-chasing France, which became the tournament favorite again after beating Ireland 42-27 despite playing 50 minutes without Dupont.

Ireland stayed in contention by securing a scrappy bonus-point 22-17 win over Italy in Rome and England did their best to prolong the suspense.

Both ultimately fell short against a France side with erratic composure but ruthless finishing.

“It’s a bit of relief to win again, we watched others raising the trophy in 2023 and 2024,” Ramos said. “We were criticized a lot after losing in England, and rightly so, but we showed what we could do in the next three games.” ___

