France rugby star Antoine Dupont has ruptured knee ligaments and will miss Six Nations finale

France rugby captain Antoine Dupont ruptured cruciate ligaments in his right knee during the win over Ireland in the Six Nations, denying the superstar scrumhalf the chance to potentially lead his team to the title next weekend.

Dupont gave the update on his condition in a post on Instagram on Sunday.

He was forced off in the 29th minute of France’s 42-27 victory on Saturday when his knee buckled inward as Ireland cleared out a ruck. Dupont limped off with medical personnel on either shoulder.

“The heart hurts even more than the knee when you have to leave your teammates before the last step,” Dupont wrote. “I am proud of what we accomplished yesterday and with all my strength with you, you will do it.

“Rupture of the cruciate ligaments. It is the beginning of a new challenge, I will see you in a few months on the pitches.”

France coach Fabien Galthie said after the match in Dublin that his team cited Ireland’s Tadhg Beirne and Andrew Porter for their alleged roles in the injury to Dupont, a three-time player of the tournament in the Six Nations and, for many, the world’s best player.

Ireland interim coach Simon Easterby said Dupont’s injury was “just a rugby incident.”

Backrower Grégory Alldritt, who replaced Dupont as captain, spoke of how upset the players were for him when they saw him at halftime.

“When you go into the dressing room and see Antoine crying like that, it’s gut-wrenching,” he said.

Hooker Peato Mauvaka said they had special motivation to beat Ireland after Dupont’s injury.

“That’s what we said to each other in the dressing room, that we wanted to win for Antoine,” Mauvaka said. “That’s what Grég Alldritt asked us. It gave us even more energy.”

France is assured of being in first place heading into the final round of the Six Nations on Saturday, when Les Tricolores take on Scotland in Paris.

Dupont’s replacement against Ireland, Maxime Lucu, filled in superbly and could start against Scotland.

France called up the experienced Baptiste Serin as Dupont’s squad replacement to face Scotland. He has scored eight times in 46 appearances for France and is also an able backup kicker for Thomas Ramos.

Center Pierre-Louis Barassi — who went off early in the second half with a concussion — was replaced in the squad by uncapped 19-year-old Fabien Brau-Boirie.

He was part of the France team that reached the world under-20 rugby championship final for the fourth straight year, losing to England.

AP Sports Writer Jerome Pugmire in Paris contributed.

