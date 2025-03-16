Framber Valdez to make 4th consecutive start on opening day for the Astros

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Framber Valdez is going to start for the Houston Astros on opening day —…

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Framber Valdez is going to start for the Houston Astros on opening day — again.

Manager Joe Espada told reporters on Sunday that Valdez will take the mound when the Astros host the New York Mets on March 27. The left-hander is making his fourth consecutive opening-day start.

The 31-year-old Valdez went 15-7 with a 2.91 ERA in 28 starts for the AL West champions last year. He finished seventh in balloting for the AL Cy Young Award.

He struck out six while pitching four scoreless innings in a Grapefruit League game against Miami on Saturday.

Valdez made his big league debut with Houston in 2018. He helped the Astros win the World Series in 2022.

He is 68-41 with a 3.30 ERA in 157 big league games — all with Houston.

Valdez allowed three runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees on opening day last year. He received a no-decision in Houston’s 5-4 loss.

