Former US Soccer Federation secretary general Hank Steinbrecher dies at age 77

CHICAGO (AP) — Hank Steinbrecher, who helped revive the U.S. Soccer Federation during a decade in charge as its women’s team became the world’s dominant power, died Tuesday at his home in Tucson, Arizona. He was 77.

The USSF said Steinbrecher had degenerative heart disease.

Steinbrecher was hired as secretary general and executive director in November 1990, four months after the U.S. finished 23rd among 24 nations in its first World Cup appearance in 40 years. Short on money, the USSF had left its office in New York’s Empire State Building in the 1980s and moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado, where the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee is located.

Following the 1990 World Cup, Alan Rothenberg replaced Werner Fricker as USSF president in a campaign instigated by FIFA. Rothenberg then hired Steinbrecher, who had been director of sports marketing at The Quaker Oats Co. in charge of Gatorade, to replace Keith Walker.

Steinbrecher led the move of the office to a pair of refurbished mansions in Chicago and the USSF tripled its staff to more than 100 by the time he resigned in March 2000. The U.S. won the first Women’s World Cup in 1991, the Olympic gold medal in 1996 and another World Cup in 1999, when the U.S. hosted the tournament. The Americans hosted the men’s 1994 World Cup, advancing to the second round before finishing last at the 1998 tournament.

Born in New York City, Steinbrecher was a member of the 1970 NAIA soccer championship team at Davis & Elkins College and got a Master’s degree in education from West Virginia.

He coached soccer at Warren Wilson College in Swannanoa, North Carolina, from 1973-78 — the school named its soccer/lacrosse complex after him in 2020 — then at Appalachian State and Boston University. He served as the Harvard venue director for the 1984 Olympic soccer tournament.

He is survived by wife Ruth Anne and sons Chad and Corey.

