Former Sonic and Seattle fixture Slick Watts passes away at 73

SEATTLE (AP) — Donald “Slick” Watts, a fan favorite for the SuperSonics and later a beloved teacher and coach in Seattle, has died. He was 73.

Watts’ son Donald, who played for Washington, announced his father’s death Saturday on social media, writing: “You did so much for so many of us. It was an honor call you pops.” Watts had been in poor health following a stroke in 2021.

Watts was signed by coach Bill Russell to play for the Sonics in 1973 as an undrafted rookie. He was with Seattle for less that five years, but became a fixture known for his broad smile, bald head and crooked headbands. He led the league in steals in the 1975-76 season.

He later played for the New Orleans Jazz and the Houston Rockets but made Seattle his home following his career and frequently attended Sonics events, as well as Washington and Seattle Storm games.

“We are saddened by the passing of Sonics icon Slick Watts,” the Storm posted to social media. “Slick was a champion for the Storm and a beloved member of the Seattle community.”

Grandson Isaiah Watts, who plays for Washington State, posted several photos of his grandfather. “I pray every time they see me they see you. Love you past life. I got us forever. Rest in paradise papa.”

From Rolling Fork, Mississippi, Watts starred at Grand View Junior College and Xavier of Louisiana before entering the NBA.

In his later years Watts taught physical education in the Seattle School District and ran a basketball academy with his son. He was named to the Sonics’ 40th anniversary team.

