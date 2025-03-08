Former pitcher Schallock, who once replaced Mickey Mantle on the Yankees’ roster, has died

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Art Schallock, a left-handed pitcher who in 1951 replaced future Hall of Famer Mickey Mantle on…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Art Schallock, a left-handed pitcher who in 1951 replaced future Hall of Famer Mickey Mantle on the Yankees’ roster and had been the oldest living former major leaguer, has died.

He was 100, having celebrated with a big birthday party when he became a centenarian last spring. His assisted living home announced Saturday that Schallock died Thursday, also providing confirmation from the family.

“He passed away peacefully in his loving care community in Sonoma, California, at the age of 100. He would have been 101 in April,” the family said.

“A beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, Art lived a remarkable life, from serving his country in World War II to achieving his dream of playing Major League Baseball. As a pitcher for the New York Yankees, he was part of a historic era in the sport, contributing to multiple World Series championships. Beyond baseball, Art was known for his kindness, humor, and deep appreciation for the people around him. He lived a life filled with cherished friendships, family, and a passion for the sport that defined much of his journey.”

When New York optioned the then-19-year-old Mantle to Triple-A in 1951, Schallock got his shot in the major leagues at age 27. He and Yogi Berra were roommates and Schallock was the one who picked up Berra’s daily delivery of “funnies” as they called them.

The Bay Area native went to Tamalpais High in Mill Valley then College of Marin before becoming the 10,823rd major league player when he debuted on July 16, 1951. He pitched 2 2/3 innings for the Yankees that day at Detroit, then earned his first career win one month later at Washington.

The lefty won three World Series rings from 1951-53, although he only pitched in the ’53 Series, retiring Brooklyn’s Jackie Robinson during a two-inning outing in Game 4.

“That was quite a thrill, quite a thrill playing with those guys,” Schallock told The Associated Press last year in an interview ahead of his 100th birthday. “I roomed with Yogi Berra when I got up there and he knew all the hitters. We went over all the hitters on each team. Besides that, I had to run down to the lobby and get his funny books. Every morning. Yogi knew all the hitters, how to pitch to them, whether it’s low, high or whatever, he knew how to pitch to them. And I had to learn from him.”

Serving for the U.S. Navy in the Pacific Ocean during World War II after enlisting in 1942, Schallock narrowly escaped harm when the neighboring aircraft carrier USS Liscome Bay was sunk by a Japanese torpedo in November 1943 and 644 were killed — accounting for the majority of the casualties in the Battle of Makin.

“I never thought I would get back to the highest level. I wanted to play baseball, yes,” he said during the interview last year. “I did it in junior college. In those years, the Bay Area was full of baseball. When I say full of baseball, semi-pros. Every town had a team.”

Over a five-year big league career primarily with the Yankees before finishing with Baltimore in 1955, Schallock went 6-7 with a 4.02 ERA over 58 games with 14 starts spanning 170 1/3 innings. He struck out 77 batters.

Schallock was born on April 25, 1924, in Mill Valley outside San Francisco.

His age didn’t set a record: Negro Leagues pitcher Si Simmons of the 1926 New York Lincoln Giants lived to 111, while another ex-Yankees pitcher, Red Hoff, reached 107.

“The community at Cogir of Sonoma Plaza is deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved resident, Arthur ‘Art’ Schallock, on March 6, 2025,” the facility said in a statement. “At the age of 100, Art was a cherished member of our community, bringing warmth, humor, and an inspiring life story to all who had the privilege of knowing him.”

