Former half-marathon record holder Kibiwott Kandie suspended for failing to provide doping sample

MONACO (AP) — Former half-marathon world record holder Kibiwott Kandie is suspended while under investigation for failing to provide a doping sample, the Athletics Integrity Unit said Friday.

Track and field’s investigation body said Kandie has been charged with “evading, refusing or failing to submit to sample collection.”

The AIU gave no other details or a timetable for the disciplinary case.

Kandie set a world record in December 2020 with a time of 57 minutes, 32 seconds in Valencia, Spain. It is now third on the all-time list.

He also took bronze for Kenya in the 10,000 meters at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

