Former European bobsled champion Arran Gulliver fails a doping test

Former European bobsled champion Arran Gulliver has failed a doping test and been provisionally suspended, the International Testing Agency announced on Monday.

The British athlete tested positive for the prohibited steroid SARMS enobosarm (ostarine) in an out-of-competition test on March 2, the ITA said.

Gulliver, who had no immediate comment, can request that a backup B sample be tested before a sports trial is held.

Gulliver was part of Britain’s winning four-man team at the 2023 European championships and also won silver and bronzes in the four-man event at the world championships in 2023 and 2025.

If Gulliver is found guilty, he could face a ban of up to four years.

