Former England U21 soccer coach Aidy Boothroyd reveals Parkinson’s diagnosis

LONDON (AP) — Former England Under-21 coach Aidy Boothroyd revealed Wednesday he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s three years ago. Boothroyd…

LONDON (AP) — Former England Under-21 coach Aidy Boothroyd revealed Wednesday he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s three years ago.

Boothroyd coached Watford in the Premier League before he took over the vacant England Under-21 job in 2016 when Gareth Southgate was promoted to coach the national team.

“It has taken me time to feel ready to share my diagnosis, and I have found it difficult not being completely open with people,” the 54-year-old Boothroyd said in a statement released by the League Managers Association.

Parkinson’s is a neurologic disease that affects control of a person’s movements. It typically starts with tremors and is characterized by slow movement, a shuffling gait, stiff limbs, balance problems and slurred speech.

“Personally, my passion and love for coaching is as strong as ever,” said Boothroyd, whose last job was in India two years ago. “I am focusing on keeping physically fit, which is key to slowing down the progression of Parkinson’s.”

Boothroyd spent five years in the England job and took his team to the semifinals of the Under-21 European Championship in 2017.

He said his focus is now on keeping fit and bringing more awareness to the condition.

“To be honest it’s been a burden, three years it’s taken me to come to this position,” Boothroyd said. “Psychologically it’s been tough, physically it’s been easier.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.