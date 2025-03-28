Former Canada coach John Herdman receives admonishment following disciplinary hearing

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Former Canada soccer coach John Herdman has received a written admonishment following a disciplinary committee hearing…

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Former Canada soccer coach John Herdman has received a written admonishment following a disciplinary committee hearing that was triggered by a drone-spying scandal at the Paris Olympics.

The disciplinary hearing, conducted by a three-person panel independent of Canada Soccer, came after Herdman was cited in a report by a law firm’s report on the scandal.

The independent review, commissioned by Canada Soccer and released in a redacted form in November, concluded that it was clear the “practice of conducting surreptitious surveillance of opponents” predated the Paris Games.

At the time, Canada Soccer said it had “initiated a proceeding with respect to Mr. Herdman under its Disciplinary Code.”

“Potential violations of the Canada Soccer Code of Conduct and Ethics by the former head coach of the men’s national team were identified,” Canada Soccer said in its release in November.

First news of the disciplinary committee findings came Friday in a statement from Herdman to The Canadian Press.

Canada Soccer then confirmed that the disciplinary committee had issued a decision.

“Late this afternoon, the Independent Disciplinary Committee released its decision on the allegations of misconduct by John Herdman,” a Canada Soccer spokesperson said in a statement to The Canadian Press. “The independent committee informed the parties that Mr. Herdman was found to have committed misconduct under the Canada Soccer Disciplinary Code.

“The committee determined the appropriate sanction was a letter of admonishment and informed the parties that their decision was final and binding. Canada Soccer is still analyzing the committee’s decision.”

Canada Soccer has not released the committee’s decision, so full details are not available.

The drone-spying scandal cost women’s coach Bev Priestman, assistant coach Jasmine Mander and analyst Joey Lombardi their jobs at Canada Soccer. All three are currently serving one-year suspensions from FIFA, with Lombardi having resigned his Canada Soccer position soon after the Olympics.

Herdman, a former Canada men’s and women’s coach, was charged under the Code of Conduct and Ethics, which cites: “Any act or statement, verbally or in writing, which is considered to be unsporting, insulting, or improper behavior or is likely to bring the game into disrepute.”

According to Canada Soccer’s Disciplinary Code, sanctions available to a discipline hearing committee range from a written notice of admonishment to a lifetime suspension.

Herdman got the lighter end of the that.

“I acknowledge the disciplinary committee’s decision, which concluded with an admonishment, without suspension or fine, and brings this matter to a close,” Herdman said in his four-paragraph statement.

“Throughout my career, I have led with integrity, transparency, and a deep respect for the game,” he added. “That has not changed. I co-operated throughout the process, including a complete and transparent presentation to the disciplinary committee.

“Although this has been an incredibly challenging period, I remain proud of my time with Canada Soccer and what we achieved together. I look forward to continuing my journey in the game. I remain focused on my passion — coaching, mentoring, and helping teams reach their full potential.”

Herdman resigned as Toronto FC coach on Nov. 29. His departure was linked by many to the Canada Soccer investigation.

Herdman took over the Canadian women’s team in 2011 and switched to the Canadian men in January 2018. He quit Canada Soccer in August 2023 to take over Toronto FC.

He led the Canadian women to two Olympics, winning bronze in 2012 and 2016 and took the Canadian men to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar — their first trip to the sport’s showcase since 1986.

