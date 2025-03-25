Former Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen to retire at end of the season

BRUSSELS (AP) — Former Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen will retire from all soccer at the end of the season. The…

BRUSSELS (AP) — Former Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen will retire from all soccer at the end of the season.

The 37-year-old Vertonghen, a former Tottenham player who holds the record for the most appearances (157) with Belgium, had already retired from international soccer after the 2024 European Championship.

“In recent weeks it has become clear to me that these will be my last games,” the Anderlecht captain said Tuesday. “This is by no means an easy decision, but it is the right one. I have noticed that it is becoming more and more difficult to prepare myself physically for training sessions and matches and to show myself as the player I want to be. Not only towards the fans and my fellow players, but also towards myself. That is why I will be stopping after this season.”

Vertonghen also played for Ajax and Benfica in a career spanning more than 18 years.

He played for Tottenham in the 2019 Champions League final — won by Liverpool — and was part of Belgium’s so-called Golden Generation, helping his country to qualify for three consecutive World Cups. Belgium finished third at the 2018 tournament in Russia.

Anderlecht finished the regular season in fourth place and qualified for the title playoffs. Anderlecht will also play in the Belgian Cup final against Club Brugge.

“I’m going to give it my all for the last 11 games and hopefully experience a few more great moments with the fans and my teammates,” Vertonghen said.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.