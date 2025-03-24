Former Bangladesh cricket captain Tamim Iqbal in hospital after cardiac arrest

SAVAR, Bangladesh (AP) — Former Bangladesh men’s cricket captain Tamim Iqbal is in hospital after suffering cardiac arrest during a…

SAVAR, Bangladesh (AP) — Former Bangladesh men’s cricket captain Tamim Iqbal is in hospital after suffering cardiac arrest during a Twenty20 match on Monday.

The 36-year-old Tamim reportedly complained of chest pains while fielding as he was leading the Mohammedan team against Shinepukur in Savar in the Dhaka Premier Division.

ESPN said his condition rapidly worsened and the Mohammedan team physio performed CPR. Tamim was rushed to KPJ Hospital where he underwent emergency treatment.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board said in a statement that an “angiogram procedure to address a blockage in one of the arteries of his heart” was successful, adding that Tamim remained under close observation in a coronary care unit.

He was visited in hospital by Mohammedan teammates Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam.

Tamim is the only Bangladesh batter to score centuries in all three international formats. He’s scored more than 5,000 test runs in his 15 years as Bangladesh’s prime opener, including 10 centuries and a top score of 206 against Pakistan in 2015.

Known for scoring heavily through the offside and for his textbook straight drive, he caught the eye with a stylish second-innings 103 against England at Lord’s in 2010 when Bangladesh was following on, and a gritty 108 in Bangladesh’s modest total of 216 in the next test in Manchester. Tamim’s astute reading of situations meant he could also bat well while managing tailenders.

He’s amassed more than 8,000 one-day international runs with 14 centuries and a best of 158, and hit one T20 hundred.

In late 2023, Tamim opted out of the ODI World Cup after a dispute with a BCB member.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.