Flyers, Bruins teammates before trade deadline on opposites sides in their 1st game with new teams

DENVER (AP) — Both just traded, longtime Boston teammates Charlie Coyle and Brandon Carlo sat by each other on the…

DENVER (AP) — Both just traded, longtime Boston teammates Charlie Coyle and Brandon Carlo sat by each other on the plane ride to Colorado.

One last heart-to-heart chat before going their separate ways.

Coyle was dealt to Colorado at the trade deadline Friday while Carlo ended up with Toronto. In an ironic twist, they faced each other Saturday night in their first games wearing their new uniforms.

Same with former Philadelphia teammates Scott Laughton and Erik Johnson, who also shared a plane ride to Denver. Laughton was traded to the Maple Leafs on Friday while Johnson returns to the Avalanche.

“Funny how it works,” Coyle said of facing an old friend. “Sometimes he’s your teammate, one of your good friends, and the next night, you’re playing against him in the corners and going at it.”

Coyle got the lowdown from Carlo on Colorado — the state, not the team. Carlo grew up in nearby Colorado Springs, Colorado, and said his father will be in the crowd. Carlo’s mom? She may be on her way to Boston to help Carlo’s wife with their kids.

“A lot of emotion involved,” said Carlo, who played his entire NHL career with the Bruins after being picked in the second round of the 2015 draft by Boston. “Coming into the room this morning and meeting all the guys, it’s definitely put me a little bit more at ease and recognize the great group that they have here. Really looking forward to getting started.”

Laughton described the trade to the Maple Leafs as a “cool moment and a lot of change.” He’s leaving a team that drafted him with the 20th overall pick in 2012 for one that’s closer to home. He’s from Oakville, Ontario, which is about 25 miles from Toronto.

“I grew up in Philly, and have a lot of great friendships with the staff and everyone there,” Laughton said. “To come here (Toronto) and have all my family still at home, and my parents in Oakville, it’s a cool feeling.”

For Johnson, the trade was a Colorado homecoming. He spent parts of 13 years (2010-11 to 22-23) with the Avalanche — the second-most seasons by a defenseman in franchise history — and helped the team win the 2022 Stanley Cup.

He got to sleep in his own bed Friday, with “all my dogs slobbering on me, happy to see me,” Johnson cracked.

“I didn’t want to go to sleep last night because I thought I was going to wake up and it wouldn’t be true,” said Johnson, who was a scratch Saturday against Toronto. “Just a big whirlwind. You never know if you’re going to be back to your favorite city, your favorite team, where you have so much love and respect for everyone here.”

Johnson, who turns 37 on March 21, hasn’t played much with Philadelphia this season. He’s been limited to 22 games as the Flyers rely on their younger defensemen. He may not play much with the Avalanche, either.

“If you want me to shovel snow (off the ice) in between whistles, I’ll do that,” Johnson said. “Whatever you need, I’m here for the Avs.

“It’s super nostalgic. But at the same time, I’m here to win. I’m not here to retire. That’s the most important thing. I’m here to win another Cup, and that’s my goal.”

His biggest role could be providing another veteran voice in the locker room alongside Cale Makar, Devon Toews and Nathan MacKinnon.

“I try and have a smile on my face every day. Goof around,” said Johnson, who will wear his familiar No. 6 sweater with Colorado. “I’m serious when I need to be, but have fun when needed as well.

“I hope I can add whatever they need from me.”

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.