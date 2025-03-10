Flick: Barcelona has focused and prepared for Champions League game after doctor’s death

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona has been able to focus on preparing for its Champions League return match against Benfica…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona has been able to focus on preparing for its Champions League return match against Benfica after the death of team doctor Carles Miñarro, coach Hansi Flick said on Monday.

Miñarro died on Saturday a few hours before Barcelona’s Spanish league match against Osasuna, which was postponed.

Flick said Miñarro played a big part in the team’s success and the players were in mourning.

“It’s a huge loss,” Flick said the day before the last-16 home game against Benfica.

“Carles was a really great person, but also a great doctor. This combination was unbelievable for the club and for the team. We will miss him. I think he will support us from above, up there. We want to play for him now. In this situation it’s very important that we win. It’s our job to continue.”

The German coach said he felt his players were able to fully focus on training.

“It’s a very difficult situation, but we want to do the right thing,” Flick said. “The team is highly focused and getting over the situation. The best way to do that is by winning.”

Barcelona will face Benfica after winning 1-0 in Lisbon despite playing most of the match with 10 men because of a red card to defender Pau Cubarsí.

There was a moment of silence to honor Miñarro before the team’s training on Sunday, and ahead of the news conference on Monday. A moment of silence is also expected ahead of Tuesday’s game in Montjuic.

