Flames forward Connor Zary suspended 2 games for elbowing Canucks defenseman Elias Pettersson

NEW YORK (AP) — Calgary forward Connor Zary was suspended two games without pay Thursday for elbowing Vancouver defenseman Elias…

NEW YORK (AP) — Calgary forward Connor Zary was suspended two games without pay Thursday for elbowing Vancouver defenseman Elias Pettersson during the Canucks’ 4-3 shootout victory over the Flames.

Zary was assessed a minor penalty for interference on the play at 11:19 of the first period Wednesday night. The suspension will cost the 23-year-old Zary $8,993 in salary.

After the 20-year-old Pettersson knocked Nazem Kadri off his skates just as Kadri unloaded the puck and crossed the blue line, Zary retaliated with a blindside hit that led to the penalty.

___

This story has been corrected. A previous version reported incorrectly that Pettersson scored the tying goal and a shootout goal.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.