FanDuel Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for NBA, March Madness This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can raise the bar on the NBA or March Madness with this FanDuel promo code offer. Create an account and lock in this 40-1 odds boost for any game. Set up a new account by clicking here .







Create a new user profile and place a $5 bet on the NBA or March Madness this week. Players who pick a winner on this first bet will receive $200 in bonuses.

This is one of the best weeks of the year to be a basketball fan. There are 10 NBA games on Monday night and the NCAA Tournament starts on Tuesday night. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this offer.

FanDuel Promo Code Delivers $200 Basketball Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code Delivers $200 Basketball Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus If Your Bet Wins In-App Promos Dog of the Day 30% Boost, NCAA Tournament Bet Back, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On March 17, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is a flexible opportunity for basketball fans this week. All new players will get a 40-1 odds boost on FanDuel Sportsbook. A $5 winning wager will result in a $200 bonus. Although nothing is guaranteed in sports, this boost can help tilt the odds in favor of bettors.

Existing users on FanDuel Sportsbook would need to risk $2,400 on Houston’s moneyline to win $200. New players can bet $5 on the Rockets to get $200 in bonuses with a win.

We expect to see a lot of interest in the NBA on Monday night, but March Madness will take over the rest of the week. There should be something for every basketball fan.

How to Secure This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

It’s important to note that players won’t need to manually enter a promo code to activate this offer. Here is a quick walkthrough for new players:

to start the sign-up process. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

to start the sign-up process. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page. Answer the required information sections to set up a new account and make a cash deposit of $5 or more.

Start with a $5 bet on any game to get $200 in bonuses with a win.

Use these bonus bets to make picks on the NBA, college basketball or any other game.

Monday Night NBA Odds

There are 10 different NBA games to choose from on Monday night. FanDuel Sportsbook will have tons of options on these matchups. Check out the current spreads on these games at FanDuel Sportsbook (odds are subject to change before tip-off):

New York Knicks (-7.5) vs. Miami Heat

Minnesota Timberwolves (-7.5) vs. Indiana Pacers

Houston Rockets (-15.5) vs. Philadelphia 76ers

New Orleans Pelicans (+7) vs. Detroit Pistons

Utah Jazz (+5.5) vs. Chicago Bulls

Sacramento Kings (-2.5) vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Golden State Warriors (-4.5) vs. Denver Nuggets

Phoenix Suns (-8.5) vs. Toronto Raptors

Portland Trail Blazers (-6) vs. Washington Wizards

Los Angeles Lakers (-9) vs. San Antonio Spurs

