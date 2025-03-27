FanDuel Promo Code: Snag $200 Bonus for March Madness, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can start with a massive boost by signing up with the latest FanDuel promo code offer. Set up a new account to win $200 in bonuses on the NCAA Tournament, MLB Opening Day, NBA or any other market. Click here to start signing up.







New players can start with a $5 bet on any game with this promo. Anyone who picks a winner will receive $200 in bonuses. Think of this as a head start for new players.

FanDuel Sportsbook should be a go-to option for players this weekend. There is no shortage of options when it comes to games. We also recommend checking out the in-app offers on MLB Opening Day, which includes a no sweat parlay and a home run jackpot.

Click here to register with this FanDuel promo code offer and start with a $5 bet. Anyone who picks a winner will receive $200 in bonuses.

FanDuel Promo Code: Collect $200 Bonus With $5 Bet

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus If Your Bet Wins In-App Promos MLB No Sweat Same Game Parlay, $500K MLB Opening Weekend, Home Run Jackpot, Parlay Your Bracket, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On March 27, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is a flexible offer because it comes with options for players. Set up a new account and start with a $5 bet on any game on Thursday. Players can apply this offer to the NCAA Tournament, MLB Opening Day, NBA, NHL and more.

Remember, anyone who picks a winner on that first bet will receive $200 in bonuses from FanDuel Sportsbook. Think of this boost as a head start for new players.

Getting Started With This FanDuel Promo Code

Players can skip the promo code by signing up using any of the links on this page. Here is a quick breakdown of the registration process:

Click here to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. Answer the required information sections to create a new account.

to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. Answer the required information sections to create a new account. Deposit $5 or more in cash using online banking, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, PayPal or any other preferred payment method.

Place a $5 bet on the NCAA Tournament, MLB Opening Day or any other game to get $200 in bonuses with a win.

At this point, players are ready to start using these bonus bets on any available market. There is no shortage of options this weekend.

NCAA Tournament Continues With the Sweet 16

There are eight Sweet 16 games coming up and FanDuel Sportsbook will have competitive odds on all the games. March Madness doesn’t have a Cinderella, but we expect to see close games all weekend long. Here is a closer look at the full schedule for the Sweet 16:

Thursday: Alabama vs. BYU Florida vs. Maryland Duke vs. Arizona Texas Tech vs. Arkansas

Friday: Michigan State vs. Ole Miss Tennessee vs. Kentucky Auburn vs. Michigan Houston vs. Purdue



21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.