FanDuel Promo Code: $150 Bonus for NBA, Bama-Florida Showdown

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sports fans can cure the midweek blues with the latest FanDuel promo code offer. New users will have the chance to win $150 in bonuses with this new promo. Click here to start the registration process.







Create an account and place a $5 wager on the NBA, NHL or college basketball on Wednesday night. Players who start with a winning bet will receive $150 in bonuses.

FanDuel Sportsbook will set up new players with this sign-up bonus, but this is just the beginning. There are other in-app offers available for everything from college basketball and the NBA to the NHL and other niche sports. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this offer.

Register with this FanDuel promo code offer and bet $5 to get $150 in bonuses with a win. Click here to activate this offer.

FanDuel Promo Code Activates $150 Wednesday Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus If Your Bet Wins In-App Promos Boostin’ With the Boys, 30% Hump Day Boost, 30% Alabama vs. Florida Profit Boost, 30% SGP Profit Boost Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On March 5, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

New users who take advantage of this opportunity will have a massive boost to use on any game this week. Start with a $5 bet to get $150 in bonuses with a win. This new promo equates to a 30-1 boost.

To see the value in this offer, check out the Milwaukee Bucks. Milwaukee’s moneyline is set to -460, which means existing users on FanDuel Sportsbook would need to risk $690 to win $150. On the other hand, new players who grab this promo can bet $5 to win $150 in bonuses.

How to Register With This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

It’s important to note that players can activate this offer without the need for a promo code. Instead, follow these simple steps to get in on the action:

Click here to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. Input basic identifying information to create a new account.

to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. Input basic identifying information to create a new account. Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Place a $5 bet on any game in any sport. Picking a winner will trigger a $150 bonus.

From there, start using these bonus bets to make picks on a wide range of markets in the FanDuel Sportsbook app. There is no shortage of options on the NBA and NHL on Wednesday night.

Other Ways to Bet on Wednesday

After locking in this $150 sign-up bonus, check out the other in-app offers on FanDuel Sportsbook. There is a game-specific boost for Alabama vs. Florida in a pivotal SEC matchup. We expect to see a lot of interest in college basketball during March Madness.

Not to mention, there is a 30% hump day boost and a 30% same game parlay. There should be something for every sports fan this week. Don’t miss out on the chance to raise the stakes on the games.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.