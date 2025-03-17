F1 teams face tougher tests to stop flexible rear wings which could give an advantage

PARIS (AP) — Formula 1’s governing body will use stricter tests starting at this week’s Chinese Grand Prix to stop…

PARIS (AP) — Formula 1’s governing body will use stricter tests starting at this week’s Chinese Grand Prix to stop teams using rear wings which could potentially bend at speed to give a pace advantage.

The FIA said on Monday it took the decision after viewing footage filmed in practice sessions for last week’s season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

A flexible wing which bends backward under air resistance at high speed could offer an advantage by reducing the effect of drag on a car.

“Having analyzed footage from the rear wing deformations combined to the static deflections measured inside the FIA garage in Melbourne, the FIA has concluded that sufficient grounds exist for a tougher test to be introduced from the forthcoming Chinese Grand Prix on the upper rear wing,” the FIA said in a statement on social media.

The FIA had already tightened the rules on rear wings once before this season. All cars at the Australian GP were “deemed fully legal” after passing the tests in use at the time, the FIA said.

McLaren previously faced scrutiny last season over footage appearing to show its rear wings bending at high speed in the Azerbaijan GP. The cars were considered legal.

The FIA is also introducing stricter tests for cars’ front wings from the Spanish GP in May and June.

