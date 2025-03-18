F1 CEO hails ‘impressive’ plans for a grand prix in Thailand after meeting prime minister

BANGKOK (AP) — Formula 1 president and chief executive Stefano Domenicali praised Thailand’s “impressive plans” to host a grand prix…

BANGKOK (AP) — Formula 1 president and chief executive Stefano Domenicali praised Thailand’s “impressive plans” to host a grand prix in Bangkok after he met with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Tuesday.

Thailand is among several countries hoping to join or return to the F1 calendar, and Domenicali signaled more talks soon.

“I was delighted to meet with Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the Prime Minster of Thailand, and her team today to discuss their impressive plans to host a race in Bangkok,” he said in a statement by F1 on social media. “I am looking forward to continuing our discussions in the weeks and months ahead.”

F1 plans to rotate between some established races could open up opportunities for new venues. The Belgian Grand Prix is one that is set to be dropped from the calendar in alternate years in future, and champion Max Verstappen’s home Dutch GP chose to end its contract after next year.

South Africa has sought to bring F1 back to its Kyalami circuit, which hosted the most recent F1 race in Africa in 1993, and Rwanda is also keen to host for the first time. Turkey, which last held a grand prix in 2021, has also reportedly expressed interest in returning to the F1 calendar.

