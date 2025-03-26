Everton’s new stadium to host high-profile rugby league international soon after opening

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton will host international sport in its new stadium just a few months after it opens.…

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton will host international sport in its new stadium just a few months after it opens.

The club announced Wednesday that a high-profile rugby league match between England and Australia will take place at Everton Stadium on Nov. 1.

The 53,000-seat venue on the waterfront at Bramley-Moore Dock will host Everton’s soccer matches starting next season, replacing the club’s long-time home of Goodison Park.

The new stadium has been staging test events in recent weeks.

“As well as being home to Everton, our new stadium was built to also host world-class sporting and entertainment events,” Colin Chong, Everton’s interim chief executive, said. “Securing an international fixture of this magnitude demonstrates Everton Stadium’s status as one of the U.K.’s leading venues.”

Everton’s new stadium has already been selected as a host venue for the men’s European Championship in 2028.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.